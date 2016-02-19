Geological Problem Solving with Lotus 1-2-3 for Exploration and Mining Geology
1st Edition
Description
Presents effective methods for using Lotus 1-2-3 techniques to solve problems in exploration and mining geology. 1-2-3 programmes are provided in conjunction with named worksheets or templates, together with brief explanatory text. Problem solving is based on a well-established and maintained software package. A floppy diskette is supplied enabling users, following brief instructions, to solve problems immediately.
Readership
For seniors, graduates and professionals in geology, mining engineering, mineral economics and the mineral industry.
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. Part 1. Exploration. Confidence intervals. Fitting a straight line to exploration data. Analysis of variance. Exploration geochemical data. Exploration models. Probability and related calculations. Part 2. Evaluation. Compound interest. Depreciation and depletion. Discounted cash flow rate of return. Blocking ore from data in development workings. Blocking ore from drillhole data. Ore concentration and smelter settlement. Peters's model for mineral property evaluation. References. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 9th August 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293806
About the Editor
Daniel F Merriam
About the Author
G.S. Koch
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geology, University of Georgia, Athens, GA 30602, USA
Reviews
@qu:...a valuable contribution to the geologist's bag of tricks. @source:Mathematical Geolgoy vol 23 No 5