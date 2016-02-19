Geological Problem Solving with Lotus 1-2-3 for Exploration and Mining Geology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080402819, 9781483293806

Geological Problem Solving with Lotus 1-2-3 for Exploration and Mining Geology

1st Edition

Editors: Daniel F Merriam
Authors: G.S. Koch
eBook ISBN: 9781483293806
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 9th August 1990
Description

Presents effective methods for using Lotus 1-2-3 techniques to solve problems in exploration and mining geology. 1-2-3 programmes are provided in conjunction with named worksheets or templates, together with brief explanatory text. Problem solving is based on a well-established and maintained software package. A floppy diskette is supplied enabling users, following brief instructions, to solve problems immediately.

Readership

For seniors, graduates and professionals in geology, mining engineering, mineral economics and the mineral industry.

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. Part 1. Exploration. Confidence intervals. Fitting a straight line to exploration data. Analysis of variance. Exploration geochemical data. Exploration models. Probability and related calculations. Part 2. Evaluation. Compound interest. Depreciation and depletion. Discounted cash flow rate of return. Blocking ore from data in development workings. Blocking ore from drillhole data. Ore concentration and smelter settlement. Peters's model for mineral property evaluation. References. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293806

About the Editor

Daniel F Merriam

About the Author

G.S. Koch

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geology, University of Georgia, Athens, GA 30602, USA

Reviews

@qu:...a valuable contribution to the geologist's bag of tricks. @source:Mathematical Geolgoy vol 23 No 5

