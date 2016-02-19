Geological Maps
1st Edition
Designed for use by students studying geological maps for the first time and principally concerned with the sheet-like bodies of sedimentary and igneous rocks. Although it is an introductory volume, the student can use it with the minimum of supervision and teaching because, contrary to other books, the approach adopted is the actual presentation of the process of solution of geological maps rather than the presentation of geological map exercises. The book is intended for Geology students in schools and technical colleges, and for first-year geology and civil engineering courses.
(partial) Topographic maps. Simple land forms depicted by contours. True and apparent dip and strike of beds of rock. The effect of the dip of a stratum on its outcrop. Methods for the determination of the dip and strike of a rock succession. To determine the dip and strike of a rock series from outcrops on a geological map. Outcrop trend and form in relation to topography. The determination of the thickness of a bed of rock. Folds: Types of fold and their recognition on maps. Faults: Descriptive terminology of faults. The broad classification of faults. The effect of faults on the outcrops of beds. Two practical examples of the effect of faulting. The determination of the vertical throw of a dip fault. Unconformities: To determine the junction of the beds of a lower series with the base of the upper series in an unconformity. Outliers and inliers: To complete the outcrops of beds from partial outcrops. To plot rock outcrops from borehole records. Appendix I: the angle of dip in exaggerated vertical scale in geological sections; Appendix II: some geographical methods involving dip and strike problems.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st October 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285085
About the Author
B. Simpson
University College of Swansea, Wales
F. H. T. Rhodes
@qu:Geological Maps is a well written and excellently illustrated book intended for use in a first course in geologic mapping or as a supplement to an undergraduate structural geology course... The clear concise text and well-designed diagrams lead the reader through examples and problems which begin at a relatively elementary level but which quickly advance to a level complex enough to tax the ability of the brightest student.
