Geological Maps

(partial) Topographic maps. Simple land forms depicted by contours. True and apparent dip and strike of beds of rock. The effect of the dip of a stratum on its outcrop. Methods for the determination of the dip and strike of a rock succession. To determine the dip and strike of a rock series from outcrops on a geological map. Outcrop trend and form in relation to topography. The determination of the thickness of a bed of rock. Folds: Types of fold and their recognition on maps. Faults: Descriptive terminology of faults. The broad classification of faults. The effect of faults on the outcrops of beds. Two practical examples of the effect of faulting. The determination of the vertical throw of a dip fault. Unconformities: To determine the junction of the beds of a lower series with the base of the upper series in an unconformity. Outliers and inliers: To complete the outcrops of beds from partial outcrops. To plot rock outcrops from borehole records. Appendix I: the angle of dip in exaggerated vertical scale in geological sections; Appendix II: some geographical methods involving dip and strike problems.