Geological Controls for Gas Hydrates and Unconventionals

"A unique tribute to the scientific fraternity engaged in unravelling the intricacies associated with these complex resources."

"Every chapter abounds with enthusiasm of the authors: my friend Sanjeev Rajput and N. K. Thakur; who manages to convey the intellectual fascination of unconventional oil and gas, along with their associated complexity and challenges in a very intriguing and visually appealing way. This book will become a cornerstone in the pursuit to augment our understanding of these unconventional hydrocarbon reservoirs."

"The authors can be confident that there will be many grateful readers who will gain a broader perspective of the disciplines associated with unconventional hydrocarbon studies and their book is destined to play an important role in exciting, motivating and educating the next generation of geoscientists and reservoir engineers from all over the world." --S. Bordoloi, Global Director, Geomechanics, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Houston, USA, 2016

"With this book, Sanjeev Rajput and N.K. Thakur bring together the most important technology threads developed over the over the past several decades of oil and gas exploration and show how they apply both to the most recent foray in the industry, the development of unconventional reservoirs and also to one of the last remaining frontiers, the exploitation of gas hydrates." --D. O. Timko, Senior Advisor, Gaffney, Cline & Associates, Singapore