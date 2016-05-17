Geological Controls for Gas Hydrates and Unconventionals
1st Edition
Description
Geological Controls for Gas Hydrate Formations and Unconventionals tells the story of unconventional hydrocarbon resources, especially gas hydrates, tight gas, shale gas, liquid- rich shale, and shale oil, to future generations. It presents the most current research in unconventionals, covering structural constituents of continental margins and their role in generating hydrocarbons. Additionally, this book answers basic questions regarding quantifications and characterizations, distributions, modes of occurrence, physical and chemical properties, and more — in essence, all the information that is necessary to improve the models for precision prediction of the enigma of gas hydrates and other unconventionals. Blending geology, geophysics, geomechanics, petrophysics, and reservoir engineering, it explains in simple language the scientific concepts that are necessary to develop geological and reservoir models for unconventionals.
Serving as a focal point for geoscientists and engineers conducting research that focuses on reservoir characteristics of unconventionals, Geological Controls for Gas Hydrate Formations and Unconventionals is a useful resource for a variety of other specialiststies including physicists, geochemists, exploration geologists, and petroleum and reservoir engineers. It details the key factors for successful exploration and development of unconventional reservoirs including discovery, data evaluation, full-field development, production, and abandonment, along with a vivid description ofn the worldwide occurrence of unconventional hydrocarbons.
Key Features
- Includes a range of datasets that provide detailed workflows for geological modeling
- Presents theoretical and real data analysis from different parts of the world, making its content practical and implementable in a range of gas hydrate exploration and extraction scenarios
- Features more than 200 figures and illustrations to highlight key concepts
Readership
Geoscientists, physicists, exploration geologists, and reservoir engineers with a focus on hydrocarbon research
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Authors Biography
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Continental Margins
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Morphology
- 1.3. Evolution of Continental Margins
- 1.4. Divergent Passive (Atlantic) Margins
- 1.5. Convergent Active (Pacific) Margins
- 1.6. Structural Configuration
- 1.7. Global Hydrocarbon Resource Estimates
- Chapter 2. Generation of Methane in Earth
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. What Are Gas Hydrates?
- 2.3. Where Are Gas Hydrates Found?
- 2.4. Methane Generation in Subsurface Earth
- Chapter 3. Sedimentation Pattern
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Erosion, Transportation, and Deposition
- 3.3. Genesis of Sedimentary Rocks
- 3.4. Sedimentation in Oceans
- 3.5. Rate of Sedimentation
- 3.6. Productivity of Organic Matter
- 3.7. Remineralization (Decomposition) Preservation of Organic Matter
- Chapter 4. Tectonics and Gas Hydrates
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Organic Content
- 4.3. Gas Hydrate Stability Zone
- 4.4. Sedimentation
- 4.5. Faulting
- 4.6. Fluid Flow
- 4.7. Diapirism
- Chapter 5. Rock Properties
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Estimation Methods of Rock Properties
- 5.3. Some Thoughts
- Chapter 6. Fluid Flows
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Seismic Data Analysis and Interpretation
- 6.3. Uncertainty Analysis for BSR
- 6.4. Cold Seep Plumbing System
- 6.5. Injected Sands and Fluid Flow
- Chapter 7. Reservoir Characteristics
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Reservoir Characteristics
- Chapter 8. Some Facts, Data Analysis, and Examples
- 8.1. Some Facts About Unconventionals
- 8.2. Shale Oil and Gas Extraction
- 8.3. Subsurface Data Integration for Horizontal Well
- 8.4. Coal Seam Gas
- 8.5. Gas Hydrates
- 8.6. Gas Hydrate Mapping
- 8.7. Oil Shale or Liquid-Rich Shale
- Chapter 9. Geological Hazards
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Physical Properties
- 9.3. Decomposition or Dissociation
- 9.4. Hydrate Impact on Climate
- 9.5. Geological Hazards
- Chapter 10. The Road Ahead and Other Thoughts
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Conventional Versus Unconventional Resources
- 10.3. Unconventional Resources: Future Prospects
- 10.4. Towards Advanced Quantitative Interpretation Methods
- 10.5. Final Thoughts and Some Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020593
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128020203
About the Author
Sanjeev Rajput
Dr. Sanjeev Rajput is a Principal Advisor Geophysics, Oil and Gas Development with Baker Hughes, Malaysia and has 15 years of diverse experience in oil and gas industry. He obtained a B.Sc in Physics and Mathematics in 1998 from M.J.P. Rohilkhand University, India and a Master of Technology (M.Tech) in Applied Geophysics in 2001 from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, India. In 2007, he graduated with a Ph.D. from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, India, specializing in 4C seismic data analysis and quantitative interpretation. Sanjeev began his career as a Marine Geophysicist with CGG International before going for his post-doctorate fellowship with University of Texas at Austin, USA. As a Reservoir Geophysicist with Schlumberger in 2007 he was involved in Full Field Review, Mature Field development, and Quantitative Interpretation of Geophysical data. He joined CSIRO Australia in 2009 as a Senior Research Scientist and moved on as Principal Scientist. His consulting work was focused on geophysical data analysis and quantitative interpretation of oil and gas fields. Sanjeev joined Baker Hughes in 2013 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. His work is primarily on Mature Oil and Gas field development, Unconventional hydrocarbon exploration and development, and Quantitative Interpretation and production enhancement. He is a member of SEG, EAGE, and SPE. He has authored greater than 50 international publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Geophysical Advisor, Baker Hughes, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Naresh Kumar Thakur
Dr. Naresh Kumar Thakur eceived his Masters in 1970 from Osmania University, Hyderabad, India and Ph.D. from Bombay University, Bombay in 1984. With more than 40 years of research experience in diversified geological and geophysical experimentations, he is presently focusing his research on unconventional hydrocarbon exploration. He has more than 70 peer reviewed papers and two US patents in his credit. He served as a member of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and elect representative for five years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Scientist, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi, India
Reviews
"A unique tribute to the scientific fraternity engaged in unravelling the intricacies associated with these complex resources."
"Every chapter abounds with enthusiasm of the authors: my friend Sanjeev Rajput and N. K. Thakur; who manages to convey the intellectual fascination of unconventional oil and gas, along with their associated complexity and challenges in a very intriguing and visually appealing way. This book will become a cornerstone in the pursuit to augment our understanding of these unconventional hydrocarbon reservoirs."
"The authors can be confident that there will be many grateful readers who will gain a broader perspective of the disciplines associated with unconventional hydrocarbon studies and their book is destined to play an important role in exciting, motivating and educating the next generation of geoscientists and reservoir engineers from all over the world." --S. Bordoloi, Global Director, Geomechanics, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Houston, USA, 2016
"With this book, Sanjeev Rajput and N.K. Thakur bring together the most important technology threads developed over the over the past several decades of oil and gas exploration and show how they apply both to the most recent foray in the industry, the development of unconventional reservoirs and also to one of the last remaining frontiers, the exploitation of gas hydrates." --D. O. Timko, Senior Advisor, Gaffney, Cline & Associates, Singapore