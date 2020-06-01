Geologic Time Scale 2020 contains contributions from leading scientists, with information presented in an easy-to-understand way including numerous color charts, maps, and photographs. Including recent information from such projects as GTSNext, Earth Time Europe, and Chronos, this updated edition explains in detail how and why the time scale is being updated and offers expanded coverage of paleontology and stratigraphy with an all-new atlas of index taxa at the end of each time period.

The authors of Geologic Time Scale 2020 have been at the forefront of chronostratigraphic research and initiatives to create an international geologic time scale for many years, and the charts in this book present the most up-to-date, international standard as ratified by the International Commission on Stratigraphy and the International Union of Geological Sciences. As the framework for deciphering the history of our planet Earth, this book is essential for practicing Earth Scientists and academics.