Geologic Analysis of Naturally Fractured Reservoirs
2nd Edition
Description
Geologists, engineers, and petrophysicists concerned with hydrocarbon production from naturally fractured reservoirs will find this book a valuable tool for obtaining pertinent rock data to evaluate reserves and optimize well location and performance. Nelson emphasizes geological, petrophysical, and rock mechanics to complement other studies of the subject that use well logging and classical engineering approaches.
This well organized, updated edition contains a wealth of field and laboratory data, case histories, and practical advice.
Key Features
- A great how-to-guide for anyone working with fractured or highly anisotropic reservoirs
- Provides real-life illustrations through case histories and field and laboratory data
Readership
companies in the area; companies seeking to re-open untappable wells; petroleum engineers/geologists
Table of Contents
Evaluating Fractured Reservoirs; Reservoir Management; Detecting And Predicting Fracture Occurrence and Intensity; Analysis Of Anisotropic Reservoirs; Analysis Procedures in Fractured Reservoirs; Appendix A: List of Documented Fractured Reservoirs; Appendix B: Procedures Checklist; Appendix C: Averaging Techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 11th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507293
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884153177
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303472
About the Author
Ronald Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Ronald Nelson, Ph.D., is a structural geologist with BPAmoco in Houston, TX. In the industry for almost 30 years, Nelson has authored numerous books and articles, the majority on fractured reservoirs, fault patterns, and fault propagation geometries in rifts, and in laboratory simulation of subsurface stress effects.