Geologic Analysis of Naturally Fractured Reservoirs

2nd Edition

Authors: Ronald Nelson
Published Date: 11th July 2001
Description

Geologists, engineers, and petrophysicists concerned with hydrocarbon production from naturally fractured reservoirs will find this book a valuable tool for obtaining pertinent rock data to evaluate reserves and optimize well location and performance. Nelson emphasizes geological, petrophysical, and rock mechanics to complement other studies of the subject that use well logging and classical engineering approaches.

This well organized, updated edition contains a wealth of field and laboratory data, case histories, and practical advice.

Key Features

  • A great how-to-guide for anyone working with fractured or highly anisotropic reservoirs
  • Provides real-life illustrations through case histories and field and laboratory data

Readership

companies in the area; companies seeking to re-open untappable wells; petroleum engineers/geologists

Table of Contents

Evaluating Fractured Reservoirs; Reservoir Management; Detecting And Predicting Fracture Occurrence and Intensity; Analysis Of Anisotropic Reservoirs; Analysis Procedures in Fractured Reservoirs; Appendix A: List of Documented Fractured Reservoirs; Appendix B: Procedures Checklist; Appendix C: Averaging Techniques

About the Author

Ronald Nelson

Affiliations and Expertise

Ronald Nelson, Ph.D., is a structural geologist with BPAmoco in Houston, TX. In the industry for almost 30 years, Nelson has authored numerous books and articles, the majority on fractured reservoirs, fault patterns, and fault propagation geometries in rifts, and in laboratory simulation of subsurface stress effects.

