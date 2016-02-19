Geographical Distribution of the International Geophysical Year Stations
1st Edition
Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 8
Editors: M. Nicolet
eBook ISBN: 9781483226521
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 320
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226521
About the Editor
M. Nicolet
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.