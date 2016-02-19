Geographic Information Systems for Geoscientists
1st Edition
Modelling with GIS
Description
Geographic Information Systems for Geoscientists: Modelling with GIS provides an introduction to the ideas and practice of GIS to students and professionals from a variety of geoscience backgrounds. The emphasis in the book is to show how spatial data from various sources (principally paper maps, digital images and tabular data from point samples) can be captured in a GIS database, manipulated, and transformed to extract particular features in the data, and combined together to produce new derived maps, that are useful for decision-making and for understanding spatial interrelationship. The book begins by defining the meaning, purpose, and functions of GIS. It then illustrates a typical GIS application. Subsequent chapters discuss methods for organizing spatial data in a GIS; data input and data visualization; transformation of spatial data from one data structure to another; and the combination, analysis, and modeling of maps in both raster and vector formats. This book is intended as both a textbook for a course on GIS, and also for those professional geoscientists who wish to understand something about the subject. Readers with a mathematical bent will get more out of the later chapters, but relatively non-numerate individuals will understand the general purpose and approach, and will be able to apply methods of map modeling to clearly-defined problems.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1 Introduction to GIS
What is GIS?
Purpose of GIS
Organization
Visualization
Spatial Query
Combination
Analysis
Prediction
GIS and Related Computer Software
Computer Aided Drawing
Image Processing Systems
3-D GIS
Database Management Systems
Desktop Mapping Systems
Contouring and Surface Mapping Packages
Geostatistics Programs
Mathematical Morphology Programs
Other Software
Custodial Versus Project-Related GIS
Geological Application of GIS
Mineral Potential Mapping
References
2 Spatial Data Models
Introduction
Spatial Objects
Sampling-Limited Spatial Objects
Definition-Limited Spatial Objects
Irregular Imposed Spatial Objects
Regular Imposed Spatial Objects
Raster and Vector Spatial Data Models
Raster Model
Vector Model
Attribute Data
Spatial Attributes
Nonspatial Attributes
Measurement Scales
Attribute Tables
The Relational Model
References
3 Spatial Data Structures
Introduction
Raster Structures
Full Raster Structure
Attribute Classification
Run-Length Encoding
Scan Order for Rasters
Region Quadtrees and Octrees
Lines and Points in Raster
Vector Data Structures
Spaghetti Structure
Topological Data Structures
Vector Structures for Surfaces
References
4 Spatial Data Input
Introduction
Data Sources
Primary Data
Secondary Data
Map Projections
Geographic Coordinates
Plane Coordinates
Geometric Distortions
Figure of the Earth
Developable Surfaces
Digitizing
Manual Digitizing
Raster Scanning
Coordinate Conversion
Vector Conversion
Raster Conversion
References
5 Visualization and Query of Spatial Data
Introduction
Display of Cartographic Images
Components of a Cartographic Image
Resolution, Scale and Metafiles
Display Hardware for Digital Images
Color
Color Lookup Tables
Hardcopy Devices
Visualization of Surfaces
Dynamically-Linked Data Views
Spatial Query
Query by Spatial Attributes
Query by Nonspatial Attributes
References
6 Spatial Data Transformations
Introduction
Point-to-Area Conversions
Density Mapping
Methods for Point Samples
Dilation of Spatial Objects
Dilating Linear Features
Mathematical Morphology Operations
Sampling Transformations
Areas-to-Points
Area-to-Area
Raster-to-Vector-to-Raster
References
7 Tools for Map Analysis: Single Maps
Introduction
Examples of Applying Analytical Operations to Single Maps
Data Analysis and Modeling
Map Reclassification
Classification Tables Using Breakpoints
Operations on Attribute Tables
Adding New Fields
Spatial, Topological, and Geometrical Modeling
Aggregation Operations on Tables
Operations on Spatial Neighborhoods
Smoothing or Low-Pass Filters
High-Pass Filters for Edge Detection
Directional Filters
Hill Shading
Texture Filters
Join-Count Statistics
References
8 Tools for Map Analysis: Map Pairs
Introduction
Two-Map Overlays and Map Modeling
Map Modeling with Attribute Tables
Map Overlays and Overlay Tables
Correlation between Two Maps
Area Cross-Tabulations
Nominal Scale Data
Binary Maps
Interval and Ratio Scale Maps
Ordinal Scale Data
Other Topics
Summary
References
9 Tools for Map Analysis: Multiple Maps
Introduction
Types of Models
Modeling with GIS
Interchange of Map Data Files with External Software
Modeling Applications
Boolean Logic Models
Landfill Site Selection
Mineral Potential Evaluation
Index Overlay Models
Binary Evidence Maps
Index Overlay with Multi-Class Maps
Comments on Index Overlays
Fuzzy Logic Method
Combining Fuzzy Membership Functions
Comments on the Fuzzy Logic Method
Bayesian Methods
Favorability and Conditional Probability
Odds Formulation
Combining Datasets
Numerical Example
Conditional Independence
Application of Weights of Evidence to Mineral Potential Mapping
Discussion of Weights of Evidence
Prospector Model
Summary
References
Appendix I - Syntax for Modeling Pseudocode
Appendix II - Fortran Program for Calculating Weights of Evidence
Appendix III - Glossary of GIS Terms
Appendix IV - GIS Acronyms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 1st January 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144948