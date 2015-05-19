Geofluids: Developments in Microthermometry, Spectroscopy, Thermodynamics, and Stable Isotopes is the definitive source on paleofluids and the migration of hydrocarbons in sedimentary basins—ideal for researchers in oil and gas exploration.

There’s been a rapid development of new non-destructive analytical methods and interdisciplinary research that makes it difficult to find a single source of content on the subject of geofluids. Geoscience researchers commonly use multiple tools to interpret geologic problems, particularly if the problems involve fluid-rock interaction. This book perfectly combines the techniques of fluid inclusion microthermometry, stable isotope analyses, and various types of spectroscopy, including Raman analysis, to contribute to a thorough approach to research. Through a practical and intuitive step-by-step approach, the authors explain sample preparation, measurements, and the interpretation and analysis of data related to thermodynamics and mineral-fluid equilibria.