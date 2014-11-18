Geoethics
1st Edition
Ethical Challenges and Case Studies in Earth Sciences
Description
Edited by two experts in the area, Geoethics: Ethical Challenges and Case Studies in Earth Sciences addresses a range of topics surrounding the concept of ethics in geoscience, making it an important reference for any Earth scientist with a growing concern for sustainable development and social responsibility.
This book will provide the reader with some obvious and some hidden information you need for understanding where experts have not served the public, what more could have been done to reach and serve the public and the ethical issues surrounding the Earth Sciences, from a global perspective.
Key Features
- Written by a global group of contributors with backgrounds ranging from philosopher to geo-practitioner, providing a balance of voices
- Includes case studies, showing where experts have gone wrong and where key organizations have ignored facts, wanting assessments favorable to their agendas
- Provides a much needed basis for discussion to guide scientists to consider their responsibilities and to improve communication with the public
Readership
Geoscientists, legislators and decision-makers
Table of Contents
Section 1: INTRODUCTION
Section 2: PHILOSOPHICAL REFLECTIONS
Section 3: THE ETHICS OF PRACTICE
Section 4: MAN MADE HAZARDS
Section 5: NATURAL HAZARDS
Section 6: EXPLOITATION OF RESOURCES
Section 7: LOW INCOME AND INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES
Section 8: GEOSCIENCE COMMUNITY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 18th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128000762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127999357
About the Editor
Max Wyss
Affiliations and Expertise
International Centre for Earth Simulation (ICES) Geneva, Switzerland
Silvia Peppoloni
Affiliations and Expertise
Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV), Rome, Italy International Association for Promoting Geoethics (IAPG)
Reviews
"... an excellent enterprise to encourage discussions about ethical issues in the geoscience community and beyond. Its findings could be useful not just to raise the ethical consciousness of the geoscience community by highlighting its role in coping with environmental risks and uncertain hazards within society, but it could also be a relevant starting point for further interdisciplinary and social science studies in the field." --Hungarian Geographical Bulletin
"I recommend this book to the geoscientist who seeks to protect the earth environment and conserve earth resources and geoheritages for future generations, as well to those who forecast and mitigate geohazards." --The Leading Edge