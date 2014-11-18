Geoethics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127999357, 9780128000762

Geoethics

1st Edition

Ethical Challenges and Case Studies in Earth Sciences

Editors: Max Wyss Silvia Peppoloni
eBook ISBN: 9780128000762
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127999357
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th November 2014
Page Count: 450
Description

Edited by two experts in the area, Geoethics: Ethical Challenges and Case Studies in Earth Sciences addresses a range of topics surrounding the concept of ethics in geoscience, making it an important reference for any Earth scientist with a growing concern for sustainable development and social responsibility.

This book will provide the reader with some obvious and some hidden information you need for understanding where experts have not served the public, what more could have been done to reach and serve the public and the ethical issues surrounding the Earth Sciences, from a global perspective.

Key Features

  • Written by a global group of contributors with backgrounds ranging from philosopher to geo-practitioner, providing a balance of voices
  • Includes case studies, showing where experts have gone wrong and where key organizations have ignored facts, wanting assessments favorable to their agendas
  • Provides a much needed basis for discussion to guide scientists to consider their responsibilities and to improve communication with the public

Readership

Geoscientists, legislators and decision-makers

Table of Contents

Section 1: INTRODUCTION

Section 2: PHILOSOPHICAL REFLECTIONS

Section 3: THE ETHICS OF PRACTICE

Section 4: MAN MADE HAZARDS

Section 5: NATURAL HAZARDS

Section 6: EXPLOITATION OF RESOURCES

Section 7: LOW INCOME AND INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES

Section 8: GEOSCIENCE COMMUNITY

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128000762
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127999357

About the Editor

Max Wyss

Affiliations and Expertise

International Centre for Earth Simulation (ICES) Geneva, Switzerland

Silvia Peppoloni

Affiliations and Expertise

Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV), Rome, Italy International Association for Promoting Geoethics (IAPG)

Reviews

"... an excellent enterprise to encourage discussions about ethical issues in the geoscience community and beyond. Its findings could be useful not just to raise the ethical consciousness of the geoscience community by highlighting its role in coping with environmental risks and uncertain hazards within society, but it could also be a relevant starting point for further interdisciplinary and social science studies in the field." --Hungarian Geographical Bulletin

"I recommend this book to the geoscientist who seeks to protect the earth environment and conserve earth resources and geoheritages for future generations, as well to those who forecast and mitigate geohazards." --The Leading Edge

