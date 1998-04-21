Geoenvironmental Engineering, Volume 82
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
The new social and economic era calls for integration of ecology and economy in a system of cause and effect. The central element in this shift is sustainable development. Fundamental to the achievement of sustainable development is the requirement for environmentally responsible waste management and restoration of the environment. Solutions to the complex problems confronted by waste management and environmental restoration industry are currently handled by the geoenvironmental engineering profession that needs a good background in soil biology, chemistry, mechanics, mineralogy, and physics. In recognition of this need, this book summarizes relevant aspects of various soil physics, mineralogy, and chemistry as well as the chemistry of pollutants. This treatment will provide sufficient background to students and practicing engineers to enable them to think about how to approach waste management and environmental restoration problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 706
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1998
- Published:
- 21st April 1998
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532448
Reviews
@qu:The authors provide a comprehensive review of the geotechnical aspects of waste management, aimed mainly at advanced undergraduate and graduate students. @source:ASLIB Book Guide Volume 63, No. 12 @from:(B.R. Rogers, E.J. Charlier) @qu:Geoenvironmental Engineering fulfills the authors' purpose as a comprehensive textbook on this still-developing subject. The book is not only destined for use in academia, but also would make an excellent reference for those already in geoenvironmental engineering practice in industry or government service. @source:Environmental & Engineering Geoscience, Vol. VI, No. 1
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
A.M.O. Mohamed Author
H.E. Antia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada