Geochemistry of Organic Substances, Volume 28 correlates ideas regarding the composition and transformation of decomposition products of organisms in natural processes with phenomena of migration and the concentration of chemical elements by organic substances in sedimentary rocks. This book presents theories regarding the chemical structure of natural compounds that work as progenitors for the formation of naturally-occurring organic substances. Organized into two parts encompassing 12 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the biosynthesis and the metabolism of organic substances that characterize the intermediate compounds. This text then examines the formation of fossil substances, which occurs in various stages and depends on several factors. Other chapters consider the role of the organic substances of coal in the geochemical cycle of carbon. This book discusses as well the composition and distribution of the organic substances in water and sediments of basins of various types. The final chapter deals with the significant role of fossil organic matter at various stages of its formation. This book is a valuable resource for botanists, geochemists, paleobiochemists, and coal chemists.

Preface

Organic Substances in Geochemistry

Introduction

Part I Mineralized Organic Substances and Their Formation

Chapter 1. The Chemical Structures of Compounds that Participate in the Formation of Mineralized Organic Substances. Occurrence in Contemporary and Ancient Deposits

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Phenolic Compounds

Pigments. Chlorophyll and Carotenoids

Chapter 2. Organic Substances in Peat and Their Formation

Contemporary Peat Bogs

Humic Acids

Melanoidins

Current Theories Regarding the Structure of Humic Acid

Chapter 3. Organic Constituents of Coal and Their Origin

Current Theories Regarding the Formation of Humic Coals

Chemical Composition of Coal-Forming Plants

Aromatic Structural Units of Lignin in Fossil Wood and Lignites

Distribution of Plants and Animals and the Accumulation of Coal during Various Geological Periods

Current Theories Regarding the Chemical Structure of Coal

Chapter 4. Organic Substances in Fresh Water and Marine Deposits

Character and Distribution of Organic Substances in Fresh Water and Marine Basins

Chemical Composition of Organic Matter in Fresh Water and Marine Deposits

Significance of the Products of the Degradation of Proteins, Carbohydrates, Fats, and Pigments in the Formation of the Organic Constituents of Shales and Petroleum

Organic Constituents of Graptolites. Diagenesis of Organic Substances in Sedimentary Rocks

Part II Concentration of Metals by Organic Substances in Sedimentary Rocks

Chapter 5. Significance of Organic Substances in the Migration and Concentration of Chemical Elements

Chapter 6. Concentration of Uranium by Organic Matter in Sedimentary Rocks

Distribution of Uranium in Sedimentary Rocks

Uranium in Natural Waters, Muds, and Peat

Manner of Concentration of Uranium in the Organic Constituents of Coals and Shales

Types of Uranium Compounds Associated with the Organic Constituents of Coals and Shales

Chapter 7. Concentration of Germanium by the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks

Distribution of Germanium in Sedimentary Rocks

Mechanism of Retention of Germanium by the Organic Substances of Coal

Types of Germanium Compounds Associated with the Organic Constituents of Coal

Chapter 8. Concentration of Vanadium by the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks

Distribution of Vanadium in Sedimentary Rocks

Mechanism of Concentration of Vanadium in the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks

Types of Bonds of Vanadium with the Organic Constituents of Shales, Petroleum, and Coal

Chapter 9. Concentration of Molybdenum by the Organic Matter of Sedimentary Rocks

Distribution of Molybdenum in Sedimentary Rocks, Soils, and Plants

Mechanisms of Concentration of Molybdenum. Types of Compounds of Molybdenum with Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks

Chapter 10. Concentration of Copper by the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks

Chapter 11. Concentration of Manganese, Cobalt, Nickel, Gold, Silver, Zinc, Beryllium, and Certain Other Elements by the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks

Manganese

Cobalt and Nickel

Gold and Silver

Zinc, Beryllium, and Other Metals

Chapter 12. Migration Characteristics and Concentration of Metals with Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks

Conclusions

