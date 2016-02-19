Geochemistry of Organic Substances
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Earth Sciences
Description
Geochemistry of Organic Substances, Volume 28 correlates ideas regarding the composition and transformation of decomposition products of organisms in natural processes with phenomena of migration and the concentration of chemical elements by organic substances in sedimentary rocks. This book presents theories regarding the chemical structure of natural compounds that work as progenitors for the formation of naturally-occurring organic substances. Organized into two parts encompassing 12 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the biosynthesis and the metabolism of organic substances that characterize the intermediate compounds. This text then examines the formation of fossil substances, which occurs in various stages and depends on several factors. Other chapters consider the role of the organic substances of coal in the geochemical cycle of carbon. This book discusses as well the composition and distribution of the organic substances in water and sediments of basins of various types. The final chapter deals with the significant role of fossil organic matter at various stages of its formation. This book is a valuable resource for botanists, geochemists, paleobiochemists, and coal chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Organic Substances in Geochemistry
Introduction
Part I Mineralized Organic Substances and Their Formation
Chapter 1. The Chemical Structures of Compounds that Participate in the Formation of Mineralized Organic Substances. Occurrence in Contemporary and Ancient Deposits
Proteins
Carbohydrates
Phenolic Compounds
Pigments. Chlorophyll and Carotenoids
Chapter 2. Organic Substances in Peat and Their Formation
Contemporary Peat Bogs
Humic Acids
Melanoidins
Current Theories Regarding the Structure of Humic Acid
Chapter 3. Organic Constituents of Coal and Their Origin
Current Theories Regarding the Formation of Humic Coals
Chemical Composition of Coal-Forming Plants
Aromatic Structural Units of Lignin in Fossil Wood and Lignites
Distribution of Plants and Animals and the Accumulation of Coal during Various Geological Periods
Current Theories Regarding the Chemical Structure of Coal
Chapter 4. Organic Substances in Fresh Water and Marine Deposits
Character and Distribution of Organic Substances in Fresh Water and Marine Basins
Chemical Composition of Organic Matter in Fresh Water and Marine Deposits
Significance of the Products of the Degradation of Proteins, Carbohydrates, Fats, and Pigments in the Formation of the Organic Constituents of Shales and Petroleum
Organic Constituents of Graptolites. Diagenesis of Organic Substances in Sedimentary Rocks
Part II Concentration of Metals by Organic Substances in Sedimentary Rocks
Chapter 5. Significance of Organic Substances in the Migration and Concentration of Chemical Elements
Chapter 6. Concentration of Uranium by Organic Matter in Sedimentary Rocks
Distribution of Uranium in Sedimentary Rocks
Uranium in Natural Waters, Muds, and Peat
Manner of Concentration of Uranium in the Organic Constituents of Coals and Shales
Types of Uranium Compounds Associated with the Organic Constituents of Coals and Shales
Chapter 7. Concentration of Germanium by the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks
Distribution of Germanium in Sedimentary Rocks
Mechanism of Retention of Germanium by the Organic Substances of Coal
Types of Germanium Compounds Associated with the Organic Constituents of Coal
Chapter 8. Concentration of Vanadium by the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks
Distribution of Vanadium in Sedimentary Rocks
Mechanism of Concentration of Vanadium in the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks
Types of Bonds of Vanadium with the Organic Constituents of Shales, Petroleum, and Coal
Chapter 9. Concentration of Molybdenum by the Organic Matter of Sedimentary Rocks
Distribution of Molybdenum in Sedimentary Rocks, Soils, and Plants
Mechanisms of Concentration of Molybdenum. Types of Compounds of Molybdenum with Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks
Chapter 10. Concentration of Copper by the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks
Chapter 11. Concentration of Manganese, Cobalt, Nickel, Gold, Silver, Zinc, Beryllium, and Certain Other Elements by the Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks
Manganese
Cobalt and Nickel
Gold and Silver
Zinc, Beryllium, and Other Metals
Chapter 12. Migration Characteristics and Concentration of Metals with Organic Constituents of Sedimentary Rocks
Conclusions
Literature
Index
