Geochemical Investigations in Earth and Space Sciences, Volume 9
1st Edition
A Tribute to Isaac R. Kaplan
Table of Contents
Section A: Stable Isotope Geochemistry.
- Boron isotopes in cherts: DSDP and on-land; fractionation and diagenesis (Y. Kolodny).
- The significance of &dgr;34S determination and evaluation in organic rich sediments, insight into the mechanistic approach I. The role of sulfur in the diagenetic stage: A conceptual review (Z. Aizenshtat, A. Amrani).
- The significance of &dgr;34S determination and evaluation in organic rich sediments, insight into the mechanistic approach II. Insight to the mechanisms controlling catagenesis of Type II-S kerogens to the formation of asphalt and petroleum: Study and conceptual overview (Z. Aizenshtat, A. Amrani).
- The distribution and isotopic composition of sulfur in solid bitumen from Papua New Guinea (M. Ahmed et al.).
- Ventilation of marine sediments indicated by depth profiles of porewater sulfate and &dgr;34S (G.E. Claypool).
- Factors controlling the carbon isotopic composition of methane and carbon dioxide in New Zealand geothermal and natural gases (J. Hulston).
- Insights on the origin of pristane and phytane in sediments and oils from laboratory heating experiments (R. Ishiwatari, M. Ishiwatari).
- Light element geochemistry of the lunar surface (J.F. Kerridge).
- Stable and radiocarbon isotopes and carbon cycling in coastal sediments (M.I. Venkatesan).
- Holocene chronostratigraphic beachrocks and their geologic climatic significance (G.M. Friedman). Section B: Forensic and Environmental Geochemistry.
- Molecular markers and their use in environmental organic geocehmistry (R. Eganhouse).
- The geochemical and magnetic record of coal combustion products in West Virginia reservoir sediments and soils (M. Goldhaber, T. Callender, R. Reynolds).
- Projections of fossil fuel use and future atmospheric CO2 concentrations (P. Doose).
- Geochemistry of coastal tar balls in southern California - A tribute to I.R. Kaplan (K. Kvenvolden).
- Behavior of oxy-anions of As, Se and Mo in full-scale wastewater treatment plants (J.O. Nriagu et al.).
- An evaluation of hydroxyl radical formation in river water and the potential for photodegradation of bisphenol A (N. Nakatani, N. Hashimoto, H. Sakugawa).
- Water soluble dicarboxylic acids, total carbon and nitrogen, and their stable isotope ratios in Asian aerosols (K. Kawamura et al.).
- Trace elements in Gulf of Mexico Oysters, 1986-1999 (B.J. Presley et al.). Section C: Petroleum Geochemistry.
- Geochemical differentiation of Silurian from Devonian crude oils in eastern Algeria (K.E. Peters, S. Creaney).
- C4-Benzene and C4-Naphthalene thermal maturity indicators for pyrolysates, oils and condensates (R.J. Hill et al.).
- Thermal alteration of cretaceous black shale from the Eastern Atlantic III: Laboratory simulations (B.R.T. Simoneit et al.).
- Vitrinite alteration rate as a function of temperature, time, starting material, aqueous fluid pressure, and oxygen fugacity - Laboratory corroboration of prior work (W.G. Ernst, R. Ferreiro Mählmann).
- "... and the vale of Siddim was full of slime [=bitumen, asphalt ?] pits" (Genesis, 14:10) (A. Nissenbaum). Section D: Geochemistry of Ancient and Recent Sediments.
- Geochemical and submicron-scale morphologic analysis of individual Precambrian microorganisms (J.W. Schopf).
- Origin and migration of methane in gas hydrate-bearing sediments in the Nankai Trough (A. Waseda, T. Uchida).
- Seasonal methane emissions by diffusion and ebullition from oligohaline marsh environments, Terrebonne Parrish, Atchafalaya Basin, Gulf Coast Louisiana (J.S. Leventhal, G.R. Guntenspergen).
- Organic geochemistry of lipids in marine sediments in the Canary Basin: Implications for origin and accumulation of organic matter (S. Linblom, U. Järnberg).
- Formation of eastern Mediterranean sapropels - what can be learnt from Baltic Sea sapropels? (R. Hallberg).
- Carbon-sulfur- iron relationships in the rapidly accumulating marine sediments off southwestern Taiwan (Shuh-Ji Kao et al.).
Description
This volume is the product of a technical session organized for the 2002 Geological Society of America Annual Meeting in recognition of Isaac Kaplan's many contributions to various fields of geochemistry. As Kaplan enters his sixth decade of scientific investigation, it is fair to say that his work has touched or influenced innumerable scientists either directly or indirectly. Readers of this volume are presented with a collection of 29 papers written by former students, post-doctoral researchers, friends and colleagues from countries all over the world (including Sweden, Japan, Taiwan, New Zealand, Australia, Israel and the United States) from the fields of stable isotope, forensic, environmental and petroleum geochemistry, atmospheric chemistry and cosmochemistry.
The stable isotope section includes papers investigating climate change, diagenesis, recent sediment and petroleum geochemistry and cosmochemistry problems. The forensic and environmental geochemistry section includes a variety of papers ranging from trace metals in soils to atmospheric CO2 projections. The petroleum geochemistry section includes both basic research and applied geochemistry papers. The ancient and recent sediments section contains papers ranging from carbon flux in modern sediments to Precambrian microfossils. All of the articles together cover a broad range of geochemical studies and represent the diverse and distinguished career of Isaac Kaplan.
Readership
Geology, geochemistry, geography, petroleum engineering, environmental science and atmospheric science departments as well as petroleum and environmental companies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 16th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472850
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516473
About the Editors
R.J. Hill Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
US Geological Survey, Denver, Colorado, USA
J. Leventhal Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
US Geological Survey, & Consultant, Lakewood, Colorado, USA
Z. Aizenshtat Editor
Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel
Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel
M.J. Baedecker Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
US Geology Survey, Reston, Virginia, USA
G. Claypool Editor
Consultant, Lakewood, Colorado, USA
Consultant, Lakewood, Colorado, USA
R. Eganhouse Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
US Geological Survey, Reston, Virginia, USA
M. Goldhaber Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
US Geological Survey, Denver, Colorado, USA
K. Peters Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
US Geological Survey, Menlo Park, California, USA