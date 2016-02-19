Geochemical Exploration 1982, Volume 17

Table of Contents



Introduction

Presidential Address

The Role of Communication in Exploration Geochemistry

Presented Papers

Number Three Orebody, Ranger One, Australia — A Case History (Abstract)

Geochemical Exploration for Unconformity-Type Uranium Deposits in Permafrost Terrain, Hornby Bay Basin, Northwest Territories, Canada

Application of Hydrogeochemistry to Uranium Exploration in the Pine Creek Geosyncline, Northern Territory, Australia

Hydrogeochemical Exploration for Uranium within the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan

Orientative Lithogeochemistry of the Archean and Aphebian Basement in the Key Lake Uranium Deposit Region (Saskatchewan, Canada) (Abstract)

The Application of Lithogeochemistry in the Search for Uncorformity-Type Uranium Deposits, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

Geochemical Zoning Around the McClean Uranium Deposits, (Saskatchewan, Canada) (Abstract)

Geochemical Exploration for Uranium and Other Metals in Tropical and Subtropical Environments Using Heavy Mineral Concentrates

Stream-Sediment Geochemical Prospecting for Uranium in the Paleozoic of the Belgian Ardennes (Abstract)

Uranium Districts Defined by Reconnaissance Geochemistry in South Greenland

Uranium in Pacific Deep-Sea Sediments and Manganese Nodules

Ground-Water Geochemistry of Uranium and Other Elements, Monticello Area, New York

The Measurements of 226Ra/223Ra Activity Ratios in Ground Water as a Uranium Exploration Technique

Evaluation of Radioactive Anomalies Using Radium Isotopes in Ground Waters

Ground-Water Geochemistry in the Abitibi Volcanic Belt of Québec

Regional Hydrogeochemical Patterns in Ground Water of Northwestern Ohio and their Relation to Mississippi Valley-Type Mineral Occurrences

Hydrogeochemical Exploration for Barite, Ouachita Mountains, U.S.A.

Geochemical Multi-Element Prospecting for Carbonatites by Energy-Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence

Laboratory and Field Evidence in Support of the Electrogeochemically Enhanced Migrations of Ions Through Glaciolacustrine Sediment

Soil Air Carbon Dioxide and Oxygen Measurements as a Guide to Concealed Mineralizations in Semi-Arid and Arid Regions

The Use of Fluid Decrepitometry to Distinguish Mineralized and Barren Quartz Veins in the Aberfoyle Tin-Tungsten Mine Area, Tasmania

Geochemical Hydrocarbon Exploration — A New/Old Exploration Tool (Abstract)

The Role of Mercury, Arsenic and Boron as Pathfinder Elements in Geochemical Exploration for Geothermal Energy (Abstract)

Hg and As Soil Geochemistry of the Meager Creek Geothermal Area (Abstract)

Surface Geochemistry at Roosevelt Springs KGRA, Utah (Abstract)

Geochemical Indicators of High-Temperature Geothermal System (Abstract)

Effects of Exponentially Decaying Spatial Patterns on the Probability Distribution of Anomalous Values

SCORESUM — A Technique for Displaying and Evaluating Multi-Element Geochemical Information, with Examples of its Use in Regional Mineral Assessment Programs

Statistical Evaluation of the Significance of Categorical Field Parameters in the Interpretation of Regional Geochemical Sediment Data

Heavy Metals in Stream Sediments: Error Versus Concentration (Abstract)

Computer Analysis of Mineralization within Evolving Subvolcanic and Caldera Systems, Breckenridge and Bonanza Regions, Colorado Mineral Belt, U.S.A.

Recent Advances in Geochemical Exploration in China

Geochemistry of Tin, Tungsten and Molybdenum in Swedish Proterozoic Granitoids: Their Potential Use in Regional Mineral Exploration (Abstract)

Distribution of Mercury Compounds in Ore and Host Rocks at Sigma Gold Mine Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada

Thallium: A Potential Guide to Mineral Deposits

Chemistry of the 350°C Hot Springs on the Crest of the East Pacific Rise at 21°C (Abstract)

Hydrothermal Deposition on the East Pacific Rise at 21°C (Abstract)

Sulphide Mineralization and Wall-Rock Alteration in Ophiolites and Modern Oceanic Spreading Centres (Abstract)

Archean Sea-Floor Hydrothermal Systems: The Third Dimension (Abstract)

Tuffaceous Exhalites as Exploration Guides for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Deposits (Abstract)

Zonation of Chalcophile Elements About the Howard's Pass (XY) Zn-Pb Deposit, Selwyn Basin, Yukon

Identification of Diagnostic Geochemical Alteration in the Wallrocks of Archean Volcanic-Exhalative Massive Sulfide Deposits

Lithogeochemistry of Wainaleka Cu-Zn Volcanogenic Deposit, Viti Levu, Fiji, and Possible Applications for Exploration in Tropical Terrains

Rock Geochemical Exploration at Mount Morgan, Queensland, Australia (Abstract)

Lithogeochemistry as an Indicator of Uranium and Tin Mineralization, South Mountain Batholith, Nova Scotia, Canada (Abstract)

Lithogeochemistry of Hypogene, Supergene and Leached Cap Samples, Berg Porphyry Copper Deposit, British Columbia

Cobalt as an Exploration Tool in the Outokumpu zone, Finland (Abstract)

The Use of the "Immobile" Elements Zr and Ti in Lithogeochemical Exploration for Massive Sulphide Deposits in the Precambrian Pecos Greenstone Belt of Northern New Mexico (Abstract)

Factor and Discriminant Analysis to Lithogeochemical Prospecting in an Area of Central Sweden

Lithogeochemical Dispersion Associated with Ririwai Zinc-Tin Lode, Northern Nigeria

Geochemical Dispersion Patterns of As, Sb, Bi and Se Associated with Sulfide Mineralization at Avoca, Eire

Selected Poster Presentations

Autoradiography and Scanning Electron Microscopy Combined with Energy-Dispersive Spectrometry (SEM-EDS) in the Service of Geochemical Exploration

Practical Field-Portable Atomic Absorption Analyzer

Petrographic and Geochemical Characteristics of Iron-Rich Rocks and their Significance in Exploration for Massive Sulfide Deposits, Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada

R-Mode Factor Analysis Applied to Uranium Exploration in the Montrose Quadrangle, Colorado