Geochemical Exploration 1982, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
Presidential Address
The Role of Communication in Exploration Geochemistry
Presented Papers
Number Three Orebody, Ranger One, Australia — A Case History (Abstract)
Geochemical Exploration for Unconformity-Type Uranium Deposits in Permafrost Terrain, Hornby Bay Basin, Northwest Territories, Canada
Application of Hydrogeochemistry to Uranium Exploration in the Pine Creek Geosyncline, Northern Territory, Australia
Hydrogeochemical Exploration for Uranium within the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan
Orientative Lithogeochemistry of the Archean and Aphebian Basement in the Key Lake Uranium Deposit Region (Saskatchewan, Canada) (Abstract)
The Application of Lithogeochemistry in the Search for Uncorformity-Type Uranium Deposits, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada
Geochemical Zoning Around the McClean Uranium Deposits, (Saskatchewan, Canada) (Abstract)
Geochemical Exploration for Uranium and Other Metals in Tropical and Subtropical Environments Using Heavy Mineral Concentrates
Stream-Sediment Geochemical Prospecting for Uranium in the Paleozoic of the Belgian Ardennes (Abstract)
Uranium Districts Defined by Reconnaissance Geochemistry in South Greenland
Uranium in Pacific Deep-Sea Sediments and Manganese Nodules
Ground-Water Geochemistry of Uranium and Other Elements, Monticello Area, New York
The Measurements of 226Ra/223Ra Activity Ratios in Ground Water as a Uranium Exploration Technique
Evaluation of Radioactive Anomalies Using Radium Isotopes in Ground Waters
Ground-Water Geochemistry in the Abitibi Volcanic Belt of Québec
Regional Hydrogeochemical Patterns in Ground Water of Northwestern Ohio and their Relation to Mississippi Valley-Type Mineral Occurrences
Hydrogeochemical Exploration for Barite, Ouachita Mountains, U.S.A.
Geochemical Multi-Element Prospecting for Carbonatites by Energy-Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence
Laboratory and Field Evidence in Support of the Electrogeochemically Enhanced Migrations of Ions Through Glaciolacustrine Sediment
Soil Air Carbon Dioxide and Oxygen Measurements as a Guide to Concealed Mineralizations in Semi-Arid and Arid Regions
The Use of Fluid Decrepitometry to Distinguish Mineralized and Barren Quartz Veins in the Aberfoyle Tin-Tungsten Mine Area, Tasmania
Geochemical Hydrocarbon Exploration — A New/Old Exploration Tool (Abstract)
The Role of Mercury, Arsenic and Boron as Pathfinder Elements in Geochemical Exploration for Geothermal Energy (Abstract)
Hg and As Soil Geochemistry of the Meager Creek Geothermal Area (Abstract)
Surface Geochemistry at Roosevelt Springs KGRA, Utah (Abstract)
Geochemical Indicators of High-Temperature Geothermal System (Abstract)
Effects of Exponentially Decaying Spatial Patterns on the Probability Distribution of Anomalous Values
SCORESUM — A Technique for Displaying and Evaluating Multi-Element Geochemical Information, with Examples of its Use in Regional Mineral Assessment Programs
Statistical Evaluation of the Significance of Categorical Field Parameters in the Interpretation of Regional Geochemical Sediment Data
Heavy Metals in Stream Sediments: Error Versus Concentration (Abstract)
Computer Analysis of Mineralization within Evolving Subvolcanic and Caldera Systems, Breckenridge and Bonanza Regions, Colorado Mineral Belt, U.S.A.
Recent Advances in Geochemical Exploration in China
Geochemistry of Tin, Tungsten and Molybdenum in Swedish Proterozoic Granitoids: Their Potential Use in Regional Mineral Exploration (Abstract)
Distribution of Mercury Compounds in Ore and Host Rocks at Sigma Gold Mine Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada
Thallium: A Potential Guide to Mineral Deposits
Chemistry of the 350°C Hot Springs on the Crest of the East Pacific Rise at 21°C (Abstract)
Hydrothermal Deposition on the East Pacific Rise at 21°C (Abstract)
Sulphide Mineralization and Wall-Rock Alteration in Ophiolites and Modern Oceanic Spreading Centres (Abstract)
Archean Sea-Floor Hydrothermal Systems: The Third Dimension (Abstract)
Tuffaceous Exhalites as Exploration Guides for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Deposits (Abstract)
Zonation of Chalcophile Elements About the Howard's Pass (XY) Zn-Pb Deposit, Selwyn Basin, Yukon
Identification of Diagnostic Geochemical Alteration in the Wallrocks of Archean Volcanic-Exhalative Massive Sulfide Deposits
Lithogeochemistry of Wainaleka Cu-Zn Volcanogenic Deposit, Viti Levu, Fiji, and Possible Applications for Exploration in Tropical Terrains
Rock Geochemical Exploration at Mount Morgan, Queensland, Australia (Abstract)
Lithogeochemistry as an Indicator of Uranium and Tin Mineralization, South Mountain Batholith, Nova Scotia, Canada (Abstract)
Lithogeochemistry of Hypogene, Supergene and Leached Cap Samples, Berg Porphyry Copper Deposit, British Columbia
Cobalt as an Exploration Tool in the Outokumpu zone, Finland (Abstract)
The Use of the "Immobile" Elements Zr and Ti in Lithogeochemical Exploration for Massive Sulphide Deposits in the Precambrian Pecos Greenstone Belt of Northern New Mexico (Abstract)
Factor and Discriminant Analysis to Lithogeochemical Prospecting in an Area of Central Sweden
Lithogeochemical Dispersion Associated with Ririwai Zinc-Tin Lode, Northern Nigeria
Geochemical Dispersion Patterns of As, Sb, Bi and Se Associated with Sulfide Mineralization at Avoca, Eire
Selected Poster Presentations
Autoradiography and Scanning Electron Microscopy Combined with Energy-Dispersive Spectrometry (SEM-EDS) in the Service of Geochemical Exploration
Practical Field-Portable Atomic Absorption Analyzer
Petrographic and Geochemical Characteristics of Iron-Rich Rocks and their Significance in Exploration for Massive Sulfide Deposits, Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada
R-Mode Factor Analysis Applied to Uranium Exploration in the Montrose Quadrangle, Colorado
Description
Developments in Economic Geology, Volume 17: Geochemical Exploration 1982 provides an outline of several significant areas of technical communications in relation to the mining industry. This book discusses the role of governments, universities, and industries in the search for and development of the natural resources. Organized into 56 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the significant role that technical communications play in everyday activities. This text then examines the geochemical case histories for soil and lake-sediment surveys. Other chapters consider the chemistry of deep ground waters from throughout the Athabasca Basin. This book discusses as well the uranium mineralization of the McClean Lake Area deposits, which can be described as belonging to two different facies. The final chapter deals with the application of factor analysis for the purpose of identifying areas potentially favorable for uranium deposits. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and mineral engineers.
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1984
1st January 1984
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
9780444597106
- 9780444597106
"...indispensable to all those actively involved in mineral exploration and should help generate new approaches to problem-solving." --Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta
".. offers an excellent up-to-date information of all asepcts of exploration geochemistry. The articles are of a good quality and are ordered in a logical order. It belongs in the libraries of each scientific institution and of anybody involved in the geoexploration business." --Journal of Geochemical Exploration