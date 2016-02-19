Geochemical Exploration 1974 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444412805, 9780444601162

Geochemical Exploration 1974

1st Edition

Proceedings Of The Fifth International Geochemical Exploration Symposium Held In Vancouver, B.C, Canada, April 1-4, 1974, Sponsored And Organized By The Association Of Exploration Geochemists

Editors: I.L. Elliott
eBook ISBN: 9780444601162
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 731
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
51.95
36.37
36.37
36.37
41.56
36.37
36.37
41.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
731
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444601162

About the Editor

I.L. Elliott

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.