Geochemical Exploration 1974
1st Edition
Proceedings Of The Fifth International Geochemical Exploration Symposium Held In Vancouver, B.C, Canada, April 1-4, 1974, Sponsored And Organized By The Association Of Exploration Geochemists
Editors: I.L. Elliott
eBook ISBN: 9780444601162
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 731
Details
- No. of pages:
- 731
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601162
About the Editor
I.L. Elliott
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.