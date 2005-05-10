Geobiology: Objectives, Concepts, Perspectives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520197, 9780080931142

Geobiology: Objectives, Concepts, Perspectives

1st Edition

Editors: N. Noffke
eBook ISBN: 9780080931142
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520197
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th May 2005
Page Count: 204
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13400.00
11390.00
153.64
130.59
87.00
73.95
143.00
121.55
108.00
91.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
138.95
118.11
106.00
90.10
85.00
72.25
13400.00
11390.00
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Geobiology is an exciting and rapidly developing research discipline that opens new perspectives in understanding Earth as a system. To determine and to exploit its possibilities, this promising scientific field will benefit from a discussion of its definition as a research discipline, its objectives, and its methodological approaches. Such a spirited discussion is the goal of the book "Geobiology: Objectives, Concepts, Perspectives". Geobiology touches various subdisciplines of geology and biology in many ways. The book will serve biogeochemists, paleontologists, biomineralogists, microbiologists and many others as a forum to determine future directions of geobiological research.

The book includes a section on the concept of geobiological studies, which combines the parent disciplines biology and geology. Several case studies describe geobiological investigations that serve to understand Earth in the present and past. The case studies give an overview of the general understanding of geobiology and lead the reader towards the current hot topics in this rising scientific discipline.

Key Features

  • New definition of the rising scientific discipline "geobiology"
  • Overview into the broad spectrum of geobiological topics
  • Insight into hot topics of current geobiological research

Readership

Biogeochemists, paleontologists, biomineralogists, microbiologists

Table of Contents

  1. Editorial Board.
  2. Special issue page.
    Introduction.
  3. Geobiology - a holistic scientific discipline (N. Noffke). Research Papers .
  4. Geobiology and the fossil record: eukaryotes, microbes, and their interactions (D.J. Bottjer).
  5. Geobiology and paleobiogeography: tracking the coevolution of the Earth and its biota (B.S. Lieberman).
  6. The contributions of biogeomorphology to the emerging field of geobiology (L.A. Naylor).
  7. Temperature and salinity history of the Precambrian ocean: implications for the course of microbial evolution (L.P. Knauth).
  8. Production and cycling of natural microbial exopolymers (EPS) within a marine stromatolite (A.W. Decho, P.T. Visscher, R.P. Reid).
  9. Microbial mats as bioreactors: populations, processes, and products (P.T. Visscher, J.F. Stolz).
  10. Geobiology of microbial carbonates: metazoan and seawater saturation state influences on secular trends during the Phanerozoic (R. Riding, L. Liang).
  11. The role of microorganisms and biofilms in the breakdown and dissolution of quartz and glass (U. Brehm, A. Gorbushina, D. Mottershead).
  12. Expanding frontiers in deep subsurface microbiology (J.P. Amend, A. Teske).
  13. Microbial transformations of organic matter in black shales and implications for global biogeochemical cycles (S.T. Petsch, K.J. Edwards, T.I. Eglinton).
  14. Geo-biological aspects of coastal oil pollution (L. Berthe-Corti, T. Höpner).
  15. Biogeochemistry: now and into the future (G.A. Cutter).

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080931142
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444520197

About the Editor

N. Noffke

Affiliations and Expertise

Old Dominian University, Norfolk, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.