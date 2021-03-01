It is estimated that approximately 350 million people worldwide are affected by a rare disorder. While individually rare, as a group, rare diseases constitute a substantial healthcare problem. The majority of these rare diseases have a significant genetic component, either as a penetrant driver of the disorder or as a major susceptibility factor for developing the disease. Many patients can go undiagnosed for decades while receiving inappropriate and costly treatments for their condition uninformed by the actual molecular defect and the underlying biology of disease.

Genomics of Rare Diseases: Understanding Rare Disease Genetics Through Genomic Approaches, a new volume in the Translational and Applied Genomics series, offers readers a broad but deep understanding of our current knowledge of rare diseases through a genomics lens and examines what this teaches us about disease biology. A clear understanding of the latest molecular and genomic technologies that have already been used to elucidate the molecular causes of more than 5,000 genetic disorders will bring readers closer to unraveling the many more that remain undefined and undiscovered. The challenges associated with performing rare disease research are also discussed, as well as the opportunities that studying these disorders provide for improving our understanding of disease architecture and pathophysiology. Leading chapter authors in the field discuss approaches such as karyotyping and genomic sequencing for the better diagnosis and treatment of conditions including recessive diseases, dominant and X-linked disorders, de novo mutations, sporadic disorders, and mosaicism.