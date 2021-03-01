Genomics of Rare Diseases
1st Edition
Understanding Rare Disease Genetics Through Genomic Approaches
Description
It is estimated that approximately 350 million people worldwide are affected by a rare disorder. While individually rare, as a group, rare diseases constitute a substantial healthcare problem. The majority of these rare diseases have a significant genetic component, either as a penetrant driver of the disorder or as a major susceptibility factor for developing the disease. Many patients can go undiagnosed for decades while receiving inappropriate and costly treatments for their condition uninformed by the actual molecular defect and the underlying biology of disease.
Genomics of Rare Diseases: Understanding Rare Disease Genetics Through Genomic Approaches, a new volume in the Translational and Applied Genomics series, offers readers a broad but deep understanding of our current knowledge of rare diseases through a genomics lens and examines what this teaches us about disease biology. A clear understanding of the latest molecular and genomic technologies that have already been used to elucidate the molecular causes of more than 5,000 genetic disorders will bring readers closer to unraveling the many more that remain undefined and undiscovered. The challenges associated with performing rare disease research are also discussed, as well as the opportunities that studying these disorders provide for improving our understanding of disease architecture and pathophysiology. Leading chapter authors in the field discuss approaches such as karyotyping and genomic sequencing for the better diagnosis and treatment of conditions including recessive diseases, dominant and X-linked disorders, de novo mutations, sporadic disorders, and mosaicism.
Key Features
- Compiles applied case studies and methodology, enabling researchers, clinicians, and healthcare providers to effectively classify DNA variants associated with disease and patient phenotypes
- Discusses the main challenges in studying the genetics of rare diseases through genomic approaches and possible or ongoing solutions
- Explores opportunities for novel therapeutics
- Features chapter contributions from leading researchers and clinicians
Readership
Active researchers; basic and translational scientists; clinicians in the areas of rare disease, human genetics, human genomics; translational researchers in genetic and genomic medicine, epigenetics, neuroscience, internal medicine, oncology, psychiatry, neurology, immunology, embryology, endocrinology, bioinformatics, prenatal testing, psychology, psychiatry, and genetic testing; genetic counselors; rare disease specialists; fertility specialists; bioethicists; hospital administrators
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to basic concepts of genetics and genomics
2. Karyotyping as the first genomic approach
3. Genomic disorders
4. Genomic sequencing for rare diseases
5. Recessive diseases and founder genetics
6. Dominant and X-linked disorders
7. De novo mutations and sporadic disorders
8. Mosaicism in rare disease
9. Dual diagnoses of rare disorders
10. Statistical approaches to Rare Disease analyses
11. Reassessing the prevalence and expressivity of rare diseases
12. Challenges and opportunities in rare diseases research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128201404
About the Editors
Claudia Gonzaga-Jauregui
Claudia Gonzaga-Jauregui grew up in Mexico where she did her undergraduate studies in Genomic Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). She obtained her PhD in Molecular and Human Genetics from Baylor College of Medicine, where she contributed to large population genomic studies such as HapMap 3 and pioneered the analyses of genomic sequencing data for the identification of disease genes and molecular diagnoses. Since then her research has focused on the investigation of human pathogenic and polymorphic genomic variation that contribute to human traits and diseases. Her current research focuses on family-based analyses of rare and common genetic disorders to better understand disease pathophysiology. Claudia believes that the application and understanding of human genetics and genomics can lead to improved treatments and the realization of precision genomic medicine. Because the beginning of precision medicine is an accurate genetic diagnosis, Claudia has dedicated great part of her career to the study and identification of novel genes responsible for rare genetic disorders to provide molecular answers to patients with undiagnosed diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Manager for Translational Genetics, Mendelian Genetics, Regeneron Genetics Center, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tarrytown, NY, USA
James Lupski
Jim Lupski is Cullen Professor of Molecular and Human Genetics and Professor of Pediatrics. He received his initial scientific training at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory as an Undergraduate Research Participant (URP) and at New York University receiving his undergraduate degree in chemistry and biology (1979), completing the MD/PhD program in 1985. In 1986, moved to Houston, Texas for clinical training in pediatrics (1986-1989) and medical genetics (1989-1992), then establishing his laboratory at Baylor College of Medicine. Jim is an elected member of AAAS (1996), ASCI (1998), IOM/NAM (2002), and American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2013). For his work in human genomics and elucidation of genomic disorders, he received a DSc honoris causa in 2011 from the Watson School of Biological Sciences at CSHL. He has co-authored > 800 scientific publications, co-edited 3 books including the definitive text on genomic disorders, is a co-inventor on more than a dozen patents and delivered over 536 invited lectures in 38 countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Cullen Professor of Genetics and Genomics and Professor of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, TX, USA
