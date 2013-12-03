Genomics, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 48-4
1st Edition
Authors: Stephen Krau
eBook ISBN: 9780323261111
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261104
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2013
Description
This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America is Guest Edited by Stephen D. Krau, PhD, RN, CNE, from Vanderbilt University and will focus on genomics. Article topics will include Genetic and Genomic Testing, Integrating Genomics into Research, Genomic Assessments and Interventions in Psychiatric Nursing Practice, Genomics in Critical Care, Cardiomyopathy and Genetics, Genetics and Chronic Diseases, Genomics and Patients with Rare Chronic Diseases, Epigenetics and the implications for disease processes, Impact of Genetics on Oncology Nursing, and Pharmacogenetics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 3rd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323261111
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323261104
About the Authors
Stephen Krau Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, School of Nursing, Nashville, TN
