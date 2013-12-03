Genomics, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 48-4

This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America is Guest Edited by Stephen D. Krau, PhD, RN, CNE, from Vanderbilt University and will focus on genomics. Article topics will include Genetic and Genomic Testing, Integrating Genomics into Research, Genomic Assessments and Interventions in Psychiatric Nursing Practice, Genomics in Critical Care, Cardiomyopathy and Genetics, Genetics and Chronic Diseases, Genomics and Patients with Rare Chronic Diseases, Epigenetics and the implications for disease processes, Impact of Genetics on Oncology Nursing, and Pharmacogenetics.