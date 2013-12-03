Genomics, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323261104, 9780323261111

Genomics, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 48-4

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Krau
eBook ISBN: 9780323261111
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261104
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2013
Description

This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America is Guest Edited by  Stephen D. Krau, PhD, RN, CNE, from Vanderbilt University and will focus on genomics. Article topics will include Genetic and Genomic Testing, Integrating Genomics into Research, Genomic Assessments and Interventions in Psychiatric Nursing Practice, Genomics in Critical Care, Cardiomyopathy and Genetics, Genetics and Chronic Diseases, Genomics and Patients with Rare Chronic Diseases, Epigenetics and the implications for disease processes, Impact of Genetics on Oncology Nursing, and Pharmacogenetics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323261111
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323261104

About the Authors

Stephen Krau Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, School of Nursing, Nashville, TN

