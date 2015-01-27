Genomic Control Process
1st Edition
Development and Evolution
Description
Genomic Control Process explores the biological phenomena around genomic regulatory systems that control and shape animal development processes, and which determine the nature of evolutionary processes that affect body plan. Unifying and simplifying the descriptions of development and evolution by focusing on the causality in these processes, it provides a comprehensive method of considering genomic control across diverse biological processes.
This book is essential for graduate researchers in genomics, systems biology and molecular biology seeking to understand deep biological processes which regulate the structure of animals during development.
- Covers a vast area of current biological research to produce a genome oriented regulatory bioscience of animal life
- Places gene regulation, embryonic and postembryonic development, and evolution of the body plan in a unified conceptual framework
- Provides the conceptual keys to interpret a broad developmental and evolutionary landscape with precise experimental illustrations drawn from contemporary literature
- Includes a range of material, from developmental phenomenology to quantitative and logic models, from phylogenetics to the molecular biology of gene regulation, from animal models of all kinds to evidence of every relevant type
- Demonstrates the causal power of system-level understanding of genomic control process
Key Features
- Conceptually organizes a constellation of complex and diverse biological phenomena
- Investigates fundamental developmental control system logic in diverse circumstances and expresses these in conceptual models
- Explores mechanistic evolutionary processes, illuminating the evolutionary consequences of developmental control systems as they are encoded in the genome
Readership
Graduate, post-graduate, and advanced undergraduate students as well as researchers in a variety of disciplines using genomic studies in their work
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. The Genome in Development
- 1. Views of Development
- 2. Levels of Control of Gene Expression: Transcriptional Regulation
- 3. Levels of Control of Gene Expression: Noncoding RNAs
- 4. Levels of Control of Gene Expression: Histone Modifications
- 5. The Regulatory Genome
- Chapter 2. Gene Regulatory Networks
- 1. Introductory Overview of Developmental GRNs
- 2. Boolean Spatial Output
- 3. Regulatory States
- 4. Regulation in Cis
- 5. Module Choice
- 6. Transcriptional Dynamics
- 7. Historical Origins and Antecedents of GRN Theory
- Chapter 3. Genomic Strategies for Embryonic Development
- 1. Common Principles of Embryonic Development
- 2. Phylogenetic Framework
- 3. Genomic Strategies of Control in Mode 1 Embryonic Processes
- 4. Genomic Strategies of Control in Mode 2 Embryonic Processes
- 5. Global Aspects of A/P Spatial Regulatory Patterning in the Syncytial Drosophila Blastoderm
- Chapter 4. Genomic Control Processes in Adult Body Part Formation
- 1. Common Principles of Body Part Formation
- 2. Limbs in Amniotes
- 3. Fly Legs
- 4. Establishment of Spatial Regulatory States in Early Development of Fly and Mammalian Brains
- 5. The Vertebrate Heart
- 6. Spatial Regulatory State Subdivision in and Around the Drosophila Ocellus
- 7. The Vertebrate Gut
- Chapter 5. Genomic Strategies for Terminal Cell Fate Specification
- 1. Circumstances of Terminal Cell Fate Specification
- 2. Combinatorial Cis-Regulatory Definition of Differentiation Gene Batteries
- 3. Cell Type Specification in Multipotential Embryonic Precursors
- 4. A Comment on Stem Cells in Postembryonic Life
- 5. Modular Call-Up of Given Specification Processes in Multiple Developmental Contexts
- Chapter 6. On the Modeling of Developmental Gene Regulatory Networks
- 1. Topological Network Models
- 2. ODE Models of Circuit Dynamics
- 3. Boolean Models of Network Logic
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Evolution of Bilaterian Animals: Processes of Change and Stasis in Hierarchical Developmental Gene Regulatory Networks
- 1. Introduction: Evolution by Genomic Change at Different Levels of GRN Hierarchy
- 2. Evolution of the Body Plan by Co-Optive Alteration of GRN Structure
- 3. GRN Stasis and Phylogeny
- 4. Trans-Phyletic Conservation of Cell Type-Specific Regulatory States
- 5. Bilaterian Evolution
- Gene Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 27th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124047464
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124047297
About the Author
Isabelle S. Peter
Isabelle S. Peter is Assistant Research Professor and Eric H. Davidson is Norman Chandler Professor of Cell Biology in the Division of Biology and Biological Engineering at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California. Over the last seven years they have co-authored a series of works on experimental, conceptual and computational analyses of developmental gene regulatory networks, including their evolutionary significance. The discussions and conceptual explorations occasioned by this collaboration produced the new synthetic views encompassed in this book, building on decades of earlier work summarized in the 2001 and 2006 Academic Press books by Eric H. Davidson.
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA
Eric Davidson
Affiliations and Expertise
Norman Chandler Professor of Cell Biology, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA
Awards
2016 PROSE Awards - Honorable Mention, Single Volume Reference - Science: Association of American Publishers, Genomic Control Process
Reviews
"...highly recommended to a wide range of readers interested in genomics and genomic control mechanisms...This excellent book will be a leading reference for the genomic control process for years to come." --European Journal of Human Genetics
"...a fascinating book that came out recently...would like to strongly recommend it to our readers...one of those rare gems that will continue to influence researchers many decades from today." --Homolog.us-Bioinformatics