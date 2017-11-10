Genomic and Precision Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128018125, 9780128018255

Genomic and Precision Medicine

3rd Edition

Cardiovascular Disease

Editors: Geoffrey Ginsburg Huntington Willard
eBook ISBN: 9780128018255
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128018125
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 2017
Page Count: 336
Description

Genomic and Precision Medicine: Cardiovascular Disease, Third Edition, focuses on the applications of genome discovery on the broad spectrum of cardiovascular disorders. Each chapter is organized for the application of genomics and personalized medicine tools and technologies to a) Risk Assessment and Susceptibility, b) Diagnosis and Prognosis, c) Pharmacogenomics and Precision Therapeutics, and d) Emerging and Future Opportunities in the field.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive volume written and edited by cardiovascular genomic specialists
  • Covers succinct commentary and key learning points that will assist providers with their local needs for the implementation of genomic and personalized medicine into practice
  • Provides an overview on major opportunities for genomic and personalized medicine in practice
  • Includes case studies that highlight the practical use of genomics in the management of patients

Readership

Medical students, life sciences and engineering graduate students, advanced undergraduate students, and residents and fellows working with any aspect of genomic research in the life sciences and/or medicine; educators and translational scientists

Table of Contents

  1. Overview:  A Systems Approach To Cardiovascular Medicine
    2. Application of Human Genome Information to Clinical Practice
    • Genome sequencing: new technologies, approaches, applications
    • Clinical applications of whole-genome chromosomal microarray analysis
    • Transcriptomics in the age of ultra high-throughput sequencing
    • Quantitative Proteomics in Genomic Medicine
    3. Translating genome information into clinical practice and human health
    4. Big Data and Translational Bioinformatics Genomic and Personalized Medicine
    • Biospecimen Banking linked to phenotype data
    • Electronic Health Records
    • Data Sharing and Privacy
    5. Health Risk Assessment and Family History
    6. Clinical Decision Support
    7. Overview of Policy, Ethical and Social Considerations
    8. Hypertension
    9. Lipoprotein Disorders
    10. Coronary Artery Disease and Myocardial Infarction
    11. The Vulnerable Plaque and Acute Coronary Syndromes
    12. Heart Failure
    13. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathies
    14. Arrhythmias
    15. Hemostasis and Thrombosis
    16. Peripheral Arterial Disease
    17. Congenital Heart Disease
    18. Perioperative Genomics
    19. Stroke
    20. Novel Approaches to Cardiovascular Diagnostics
    21. Cardiovascular Pharmacogenomics
    22. Case Studies

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128018255
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128018125

About the Editor

Geoffrey Ginsburg

Dr. Ginsburg is the founding Director of the Center for Applied Genomics & Precision Medicine in the Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy. He is also Professor of Medicine and of Pathology at Duke University Medical Center, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Duke Pratt School of Engineering, and Co-Director of the Duke Translational Medicine Institute.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Genome Sciences and Policy, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA

Huntington Willard

Huntington Willard is on the faculty of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Prior to this appointment, Willard was the President and Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. He was previously on the faculty at Duke University, where he was founding director of the university-wide Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy from 2003 to 2014, the Nanaline H. Duke Professor of Genome Sciences, and the Arts & Sciences Professor of Biology & Genome Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Human Genetics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

