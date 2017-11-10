Genomic and Precision Medicine
3rd Edition
Cardiovascular Disease
Description
Genomic and Precision Medicine: Cardiovascular Disease, Third Edition, focuses on the applications of genome discovery on the broad spectrum of cardiovascular disorders. Each chapter is organized for the application of genomics and personalized medicine tools and technologies to a) Risk Assessment and Susceptibility, b) Diagnosis and Prognosis, c) Pharmacogenomics and Precision Therapeutics, and d) Emerging and Future Opportunities in the field.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive volume written and edited by cardiovascular genomic specialists
- Covers succinct commentary and key learning points that will assist providers with their local needs for the implementation of genomic and personalized medicine into practice
- Provides an overview on major opportunities for genomic and personalized medicine in practice
- Includes case studies that highlight the practical use of genomics in the management of patients
Readership
Medical students, life sciences and engineering graduate students, advanced undergraduate students, and residents and fellows working with any aspect of genomic research in the life sciences and/or medicine; educators and translational scientists
Table of Contents
- Overview: A Systems Approach To Cardiovascular Medicine
2. Application of Human Genome Information to Clinical Practice
• Genome sequencing: new technologies, approaches, applications
• Clinical applications of whole-genome chromosomal microarray analysis
• Transcriptomics in the age of ultra high-throughput sequencing
• Quantitative Proteomics in Genomic Medicine
3. Translating genome information into clinical practice and human health
4. Big Data and Translational Bioinformatics Genomic and Personalized Medicine
• Biospecimen Banking linked to phenotype data
• Electronic Health Records
• Data Sharing and Privacy
5. Health Risk Assessment and Family History
6. Clinical Decision Support
7. Overview of Policy, Ethical and Social Considerations
8. Hypertension
9. Lipoprotein Disorders
10. Coronary Artery Disease and Myocardial Infarction
11. The Vulnerable Plaque and Acute Coronary Syndromes
12. Heart Failure
13. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathies
14. Arrhythmias
15. Hemostasis and Thrombosis
16. Peripheral Arterial Disease
17. Congenital Heart Disease
18. Perioperative Genomics
19. Stroke
20. Novel Approaches to Cardiovascular Diagnostics
21. Cardiovascular Pharmacogenomics
22. Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 10th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018255
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128018125
About the Editor
Geoffrey Ginsburg
Dr. Ginsburg is the founding Director of the Center for Applied Genomics & Precision Medicine in the Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy. He is also Professor of Medicine and of Pathology at Duke University Medical Center, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Duke Pratt School of Engineering, and Co-Director of the Duke Translational Medicine Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Genome Sciences and Policy, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
Huntington Willard
Huntington Willard is on the faculty of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Prior to this appointment, Willard was the President and Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. He was previously on the faculty at Duke University, where he was founding director of the university-wide Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy from 2003 to 2014, the Nanaline H. Duke Professor of Genome Sciences, and the Arts & Sciences Professor of Biology & Genome Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Human Genetics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA