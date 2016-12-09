Genomic and Precision Medicine
3rd Edition
Foundations, Translation, and Implementation
Description
Genomic and Precision Medicine: Foundations, Translation, and Implementation highlights the various points along the continuum from health to disease where genomic information is impacting clinical decision-making and leading to more personalization of health care.
The book pinpoints the challenges, barriers, and solutions that have been, or are being, brought forward to enable translation of genome based technologies into health care. A variety of infrastructure (data systems and EMRs), policy (regulatory, reimbursement, privacy), and research (comparative effectiveness research, learning health system approaches) strategies are also discussed. Readers will find this volume to be an invaluable resource for the translational genomics and implementation science that is required to fully realize personalized health care.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive volume on the translation and implementation of biology into health care provision
- Presents succinct commentary and key learning points that will assist readers with their local needs for translation and implementation
- Includes an up-to-date overview on major ‘translational events’ in genomic and personalized medicine, along with lessons learned
Readership
Medical students, life sciences and engineering graduate students, advanced undergraduate students, residents and fellows working with any aspect of genomic research in the life sciences and/or medicine, educators, and translational scientists. This volume will also be of interest to translational researchers, implementation scientists, outcomes researchers, policy analysts and policy makers
Table of Contents
1. Application of Human Genome Information to Clinical Practice
1a. Genome sequencing: new technologies, approaches, applications
1b. Clinical applications of whole-genome chromosomal microarray analysis
1c. Transcriptomics in the age of ultra high-throughput sequencing
1d. Quantitative Proteomics in Genomic Medicine
2. Translating genome information into clinical practice and human health
3. Big Data and Translational Bioinformatics Genomic and Personalized Medicine
3a. Biospecimen Banking linked to phenotype data
3b. Electronic Health Records
3c. Data Sharing and Privacy
4. Designing Genome-Based Clinical Studies
5. Developing the Evidence to Support Clinical Use Genomic Biomarkers as Diagnostics
5a. Strategies in the Adoption of Genome-Based Diagnostics
5b. Companion Diagnostics
6. Health Risk Assessment and Family History
7. Clinical Decision Support
8. Implementation Science and Integration into Healthcare Systems
9. Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics
10. Drug Repurposing and Repositioning
11. Point of Care Devices
12. Overview of Policy, Ethical and Social Considerations
13. Educational Issues and Strategies for Genomic Medicine:
13a. For Professionals
13b. For The Public
14. Regulation of Genomic Technologies
15. Economic Value of Genomic Medicine
16. Reimbursement
17. Impact of Patents on Genomic Medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 9th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128006566
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128006818
About the Editor
Geoffrey Ginsburg
Dr. Ginsburg is the founding Director of the Center for Applied Genomics & Precision Medicine in the Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy. He is also Professor of Medicine and of Pathology at Duke University Medical Center, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Duke Pratt School of Engineering, and Co-Director of the Duke Translational Medicine Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Genome Sciences and Policy, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
Huntington Willard
Huntington Willard is on the faculty of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Prior to this appointment, Willard was the President and Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. He was previously on the faculty at Duke University, where he was founding director of the university-wide Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy from 2003 to 2014, the Nanaline H. Duke Professor of Genome Sciences, and the Arts & Sciences Professor of Biology & Genome Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Human Genetics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Reviews
"...I believe there is nothing similar on the market. This book is unique as a well-done and clearly presented compilation of information. It is easy to read and captures the inquisitive minds of readers. Further editions will be well received. Score: 98 - 5 Stars" --Doody's