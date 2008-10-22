Genomic and Personalized Medicine
1st Edition
V1-2
Description
This two-volume set — winner of a 2013 Highly Commended BMA Medical Book Award for Medicine — provides an in-depth look at one of the most promising avenues for advances in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of human disease. The inclusion of the latest information on diagnostic testing, population screening, predicting disease susceptibility, pharmacogenomics and more presents this book as an essential tool for both students and specialists across many biological and medical disciplines, including human genetics and genomics, oncology, neuroscience, cardiology, infectious disease, molecular medicine, and biomedical science, as well as health policy disciplines focusing on ethical, legal, regulatory and economic aspects of genomics and medicine.
Volume One Includes:
Principles, Methodology and Translational Approaches, takes readers on the journey from principles of human genomics to technology, informatic and computational platforms for genomic medicine, as well as strategies for translating genomic discoveries into advances in personalized clinical care.
Volume Two Includes:
Genome Discoveries and Clinical Applications presents the latest developments in disease-based genomic and personalized medicine. With chapters dedicated to cardiovascular disease, oncology, inflammatory disease, metabolic disease, neuropsychiatric disease, and infectious disease, this work provides the most comprehensive guide to the principles and practice of genomic and personalized medicine.
Key Features
- Highly Commended 2013 BMA Medical Book Award for Medicine
- Contributions from leaders in the field provide unparalleled insight into current technologies and applications in clinical medicine.
- Full colour throughout enhances the utility of this work as the only available comprehensive reference for genomic and personalized medicine.
- Discusses scientific foundations and practical applications of new discoveries, as well as ethical, legal/regulatory, and social issues related to the practice of genomic medicine.
Readership
Specialists across medical disciplines, research professionals in human genetics/genomics, oncology, neuroscience, gene therapy, molecular medicine, and related areas. It will be indispensable to medical students and graduate students in genetics and biomedical sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 22nd October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694201
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919034
About the Editor-in-Chief
Geoffrey Ginsburg
Dr. Ginsburg is the founding Director of the Center for Applied Genomics & Precision Medicine in the Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy. He is also Professor of Medicine and of Pathology at Duke University Medical Center, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Duke Pratt School of Engineering, and Co-Director of the Duke Translational Medicine Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Genome Sciences and Policy, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
Huntington Willard
Huntington Willard is on the faculty of the Department of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. Prior to this appointment, Willard was the President and Director of the Marine Biological Laboratory and Professor of Human Genetics at the University of Chicago. He was previously on the faculty at Duke University, where he was founding director of the university-wide Duke Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy from 2003 to 2014, the Nanaline H. Duke Professor of Genome Sciences, and the Arts & Sciences Professor of Biology & Genome Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Human Genetics, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Reviews
"With chapters from many of the world's leading authorities, this book from Duke's Institute for Genome Sciences & Policy gives us a remarkably comprehensive and thorough introduction to the field of personalized medicine. Anyone who will participate in this transformation of medicine -- from students to practicing physicians to scientists at the forefront of genetics and genomics to business executives and CEOs -- will find these volumes a great resource." G. Steven Burrill CEO, Burrill & Company San Francisco, CA "With genetic discoveries being published weekly, and increasing efforts to translate genomics to the clinic, there is a pressing need to educate medical students, physicians ad policy-makers on the emerging discipline of genomic medicine. This valuable book is first of its kind, offering a comprehensive overview of the field's foundations, applications to each area of medicine, and translation into clinical medicine and policy." David Altshuler MD, PhD, Professor of Genetics and Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital "This extraordinary text contains the foundation of knowledge which will allow a completely new era in medicine to bloom. A must-read for every practitioner - from primary care physician to subspecialist - so as to optimally practice their art. This is the comprehensive user's manual for the genome in the clinical setting." Dietrich Stephan, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Navigenics