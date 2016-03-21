Genomes and Evolution of Charophytes, Bryophytes, Lycophytes and Ferns, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Technological Innovations Give Rise to a New Era of Plant Evolutionary Developmental Biology
Keiko Sakakibara
- Co-Evolution of Organelle RNA Editing and Nuclear Specificity Factors in Early Land Plants
Mareike Schallenberg-Rüdinger and Volker Knoop
- The Genome of the Model Moss Physcomitrella Patens
Daniel Lang , Nico van Gessel, Kristian K. Ullrich and Ralf Reski
- The Ceratodon Purpureus Transcriptome Ushers in the Era of Moss Comparative Genomics
Stuart F. McDaniel, Pierre-François Perroud, Andrew C. Cuming and Peter Szövenyí
- The Sphagnum Genome Project: A New Model For Ecological and Evolutionary Genomics
A. Jonathan Shaw, Jeremy Schmutz, Nicolas Devos, Shengqiang Shu, Alyssa A. Carrell and David J. Weston
- The Genome of the Model Species Anthoceros Agrestis
Péter Szövényi
- Evolutionary Genomics of Ferns and Lycophytes
Emily B. Sessa and Joshua P. Der
- The Genomes of Charophyte Green Algae
Charles F. Delwiche
Description
Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. The series features several reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology, and ecology. Volume 78 focuses on the Genomes and Evolution of Charophytes, Bryophytes, Lycophytes, and Ferns. Sequencing of genomes of ‘lower’ animals such as sponges or hydrozoans has much informed our understanding of how metazoans evolved.
On the plant side of things, sequencing and comparison of a moss and lycophyte genome with those of green algae and flowering plants has greatly informed our understanding of plant evolution. However, it has also become clear that we need to look into genomes of the closest algal relatives to land plants, the charophytes, and into further genomes of bryophytes, lycophytes, and ferns to unravel how land plants evolved.
Key Features
- Features reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology, and ecology
- Focuses on the genomes and evolution of charophytes, bryophytes, lycophytes, and ferns
- Offers a first time compilation on non-flowering plant genomes
- Helps unravel how land plants evolved
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 21st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128013243
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128011027
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stefan Rensing Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Dr. Stefan Rensing works at the Department of Cell Biology, University of Marburg, and the Institute of Biology II, University of Freiburg.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell Biology, University of Marburg, Institute of Biology II, University of Freiburg, Germany