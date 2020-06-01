Genome Plasticity in Health and Disease
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Impact of Genome Plasticity on Health and Disease
Section I. Plasticity of the Human Genome
2. Overview of the Human Genome
3. Methods for Epigenomic Analyses: DNA Methylation
4. Genomic Databases
5. Genomic Variability: Germline, Somatic and de novo Variants
6. Founder Variations in Isolated Populations
7. DNA Methylation
8. Chromatin, Histones and Histone Modifications in Health and Diseases
9. Networks of Transcription Factors
10. Centromere and Telomere Dynamics in Humans
Section II. Human Genome Plasticity and Diseases
11. Genome Plasticity and Cardiovascular Diseases
12. Genome Plasticity and Neuropsychiatric Disorders
13. Genome Plasticity and Endocrine Diseases
14. Implications of Genome Plasticity for Drug Development
Description
Since the completion of the Human Genome Project, researchers have shown that our genomes are much more dynamic than previously thought. In response to environmental stressors and chemical exposure, genome plasticity allows us to adapt quickly in order to survive changes in environmental conditions. Genome Plasticity in Health and Disease provides a fully up-to-date overview of genome plasticity in humans, from basic science to methods of study and its role in human physiology and disease. Following an introduction to the field, a diverse range of chapters cover genomic and epigenomic analysis, as well as the use of model organisms and genomic databases, in genome plasticity studies. Specific molecular and biochemical mechanisms of genome plasticity are examined in-depth, including somatic variants, De Novo variants, founder variations, isolated populations dynamics, copy-number variations, mobile elements, DNA methylation, histone modifications, transcription factors, non-coding RNAs, telomere dynamics, and RNA editing. Later chapters explore disease relevance for cancer, as well as cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and endocrine disease, and associated pathways for drug discovery.
Key Features
- Provides a fully up-to-date examination of molecular and biochemical mechanisms of genome plasticity in humans, with emphasis on genome plasticity’s role in physiology and disease
- Examines the role of genome plasticity across a range of disease types, from cardiovascular disease to cancer and neuropsychiatric disorders
- Adopts an interdisciplinary approach with expert contributions across the spectrum of basic science and disease relevance to drug discovery
Readership
Active researchers, basic and translational scientists, clinicians, postgraduates, and students in the areas of genetics, human genomics, pathology, cellular biology, organismal biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, and bioinformatics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178195
About the Series Volume Editors
Diego Forero Series Volume Editor
Professor Forero is medical doctor, graduated from the National University of Colombia and did his PhD in Biomedical Sciences at the University of Antwerp (Belgium). Dr. Forero is Full Professor at the School of Medicine of the Universidad Antonio Nariño (Bogotá, Colombia), being the current leader of the Biomedical Sciences Research Group, Director of the Neuropsychiatric Genetics Laboratory and Director of the PhD Program in Health Sciences. He has led several research projects in molecular genetics of neurological and psychiatric disorders, in collaboration with national and international research groups. Dr Forero has authored publications in international scientific journals and books (cumulative impact factor of 223.267, h index: 22). He has been Associate Editor of BMC Research Notes, member of the editorial board of 3 international scientific journals and peer reviewer for 69 international scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor; Director, Laboratory of NeuroPsychiatric Genetics; Director, PhD Program in Health Sciences, School of Medicine, Universidad Antonio Nariño, Bogotá, Colombia
George Patrinos Series Volume Editor
George Patrinos is Professor of Pharmacogenomics at the University of Patras School of Health Sciences (Department of Pharmacy) in Patras, Greece with Adjunct positions in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates. His research interests span the fields of pharmacogenomics and personalised medicine, focused on psychiatric diseases and hemoglobinopathies, the implementation of genomics into healthcare, particularly for health systems in developing countries, the development of genomic databases and web-based translational tools for personalised medicine and the application of genomics in public health. George Patrinos has published more than 220 scientific papers in peer reviewed journals on topics related to genetics, genomic medicine, pharmacogenomics, molecular diagnostics, and social and economic evaluation for genomic medicine. He is also the editor of several textbooks published by Elsevier/Academic Press, including the renowned textbook "Molecular Diagnostics", published by Elsevier now in its third edition. He serves as Communicating and Associate Editor for several high impact scientific journals and he is co-organizer of the international meeting series “Golden Helix Conferences”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacy, University of Patras School of Health Sciences, Patras, Greece; United Arab Emirates University, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Pathology, Al-Ain, UAE and Erasmus University Medical Center, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Pathology – Bioinformatics Unit, Rotterdam, The Netherlands