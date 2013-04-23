Genome Evolution of Photosynthetic Bacteria, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Editors
Preface
Contributors
Chapter One. A Time to Scatter Genes and a Time to Gather Them: Evolution of Photosynthesis Genes in Bacteria
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Photosynthesis Genes of Cyanobacteria and Plants
3 Evolution of the Photosynthesis Gene Set
4 Photosynthesis and the Emergence of Life
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Two. Molecular Markers for Photosynthetic Bacteria and Insights into the Origin and Spread of Photosynthesis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Molecular Signatures for Different Phyla of Photosynthetic Bacteria
3 Origin and Spread of Photosynthesis Based Upon Molecular Signatures in Key BChl Biosynthesis Proteins
Abbreviations
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Three. Properties and Evolutionary Implications of the Heliobacterial Genome
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Heliobacterial Photosynthesis
3 Heliobacteria as ‘Phototrophic Clostridia’
4 Thoughts on Heliobacteria and the Evolution of Photosynthesis
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Four. Green Bacteria: Insights into Green Bacterial Evolution through Genomic Analyses
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Sulfur Metabolism
3 Reverse TCA Cycle
4 Bacteriochlorophyll Biosynthesis in Green Bacteria
5 Chlorosome Structure and Assembly
6 Type-1 RCs
7 Evolution of Green Bacteria
8 Granick Hypothesis
9 Thoughts on Evolution of Photosynthesis
Abbreviations
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Five. Comparison of Photosynthesis Gene Clusters Retrieved from Total Genome Sequences of Purple Bacteria
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Retrieval of Photosynthesis Gene Sequences of Purple Bacteria From Genomic DNA Databases
3 Sequence Comparison of Photosynthetic Gene Products
4 Comparison of Gene Arrangements in PGCs of Purple Bacteria
5 Phylogenetic Analyses of Genes in PGCs and Horizontal Gene Transfer
6 Conclusion and Perspectives
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Six. The Living Genome of a Purple Nonsulfur Photosynthetic Bacterium: Overview of the Rhodobacter sphaeroides Transcriptome Landscapes
Abstract
1 Transcriptomics as a Tool to Assess Metabolic Changes and Understand Regulatory Networks
2 Metabolic Versatility Requires Transcriptome Flexibility: R. sphaeroides Transcriptome Landscapes of Diverse Growth Modes
3 The Effects of O2 and Light: A Transcriptome Perspective
4 The Key O2- and Light-Responsive Regulons
5 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Seven. The Evolution of the Purple Photosynthetic Bacterial Light-Harvesting System
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Method
3 Results of the Phylogenetic Analysis
4 Discussion
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Eight. Role and Evolution of Endogenous Plasmids in Photosynthetic Bacteria
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Occurrence and Distribution of Endogenous Plasmids in the Anaerobic Anoyxgenic Phototrophic Bacteria
3 Functional Roles of Endogenous Plasmids in Phototrophic Bacteria
4 Evolution of Endogenous Plasmids
5 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Nine. Evolution of Bacteriophytochromes in Photosynthetic Bacteria
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Variation in the Bacteriophytochrome Output Domains
3 Distribution of the Different Types of Bacteriophytochromes
4 Bacteriophytochromes in Rhodopseudomonas palustris
5 Future Perspectives
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Ten. Iron homeostasis in the Rhodobacter genus
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Ferrous Iron Uptake
3 Ferric Iron Uptake
4 Iron ABC Transporters
5 Heme Iron Usage
6 Managing Iron Toxicity
7 Iron Homeostasis Regulators
8 Conclusion
References
Chapter Eleven. Genes Associated with the Peculiar Phenotypes of the Aerobic Anoxygenic Phototrophs
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Abundance and Diversity Through Culturing and Sequencing
3 Phylogeny and Speculations on Evolution
4 Nutritional Requirements, Carbon Metabolism and the Associated Metabolic Pathways
5 Photosynthetic Pigments and their Association with the Photosynthetic Operon
6 Photosynthetic Apparatus Organisation and Genes
7 Unsolved Mysteries and Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter Twelve. Evolutionary Divergence of Marine Aerobic Anoxygenic Phototrophic Bacteria as Seen from Diverse Organisations of Their Photosynthesis Gene Clusters
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Diverse Structures of PGCs
3 Expression of PGC
4 Evolution of AAPB
5 Summary and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter Thirteen. Regressive Evolution of Photosynthesis in the Roseobacter Clade
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Photosynthesis Gene Cluster
3 The Mode of Evolution
4 Horizontal Gene Transfer
5 When did Roseobacters Evolve?
6 Evolutionary Scenario
7 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Color Plates
Index
Description
Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. The series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This thematic volume features reviews on genome evolution of photosynthetic bacteria.
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
