Genome Evolution of Photosynthetic Bacteria - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123979230, 9780123984791

Genome Evolution of Photosynthetic Bacteria, Volume 66

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Tom J. Beatty
eBook ISBN: 9780123984791
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123979230
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd April 2013
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Series Editors

Preface

Contributors

Chapter One. A Time to Scatter Genes and a Time to Gather Them: Evolution of Photosynthesis Genes in Bacteria

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Photosynthesis Genes of Cyanobacteria and Plants

3 Evolution of the Photosynthesis Gene Set

4 Photosynthesis and the Emergence of Life

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Two. Molecular Markers for Photosynthetic Bacteria and Insights into the Origin and Spread of Photosynthesis

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Molecular Signatures for Different Phyla of Photosynthetic Bacteria

3 Origin and Spread of Photosynthesis Based Upon Molecular Signatures in Key BChl Biosynthesis Proteins

Abbreviations

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Three. Properties and Evolutionary Implications of the Heliobacterial Genome

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Heliobacterial Photosynthesis

3 Heliobacteria as ‘Phototrophic Clostridia’

4 Thoughts on Heliobacteria and the Evolution of Photosynthesis

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Four. Green Bacteria: Insights into Green Bacterial Evolution through Genomic Analyses

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Sulfur Metabolism

3 Reverse TCA Cycle

4 Bacteriochlorophyll Biosynthesis in Green Bacteria

5 Chlorosome Structure and Assembly

6 Type-1 RCs

7 Evolution of Green Bacteria

8 Granick Hypothesis

9 Thoughts on Evolution of Photosynthesis

Abbreviations

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Five. Comparison of Photosynthesis Gene Clusters Retrieved from Total Genome Sequences of Purple Bacteria

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Retrieval of Photosynthesis Gene Sequences of Purple Bacteria From Genomic DNA Databases

3 Sequence Comparison of Photosynthetic Gene Products

4 Comparison of Gene Arrangements in PGCs of Purple Bacteria

5 Phylogenetic Analyses of Genes in PGCs and Horizontal Gene Transfer

6 Conclusion and Perspectives

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Six. The Living Genome of a Purple Nonsulfur Photosynthetic Bacterium: Overview of the Rhodobacter sphaeroides Transcriptome Landscapes

Abstract

1 Transcriptomics as a Tool to Assess Metabolic Changes and Understand Regulatory Networks

2 Metabolic Versatility Requires Transcriptome Flexibility: R. sphaeroides Transcriptome Landscapes of Diverse Growth Modes

3 The Effects of O2 and Light: A Transcriptome Perspective

4 The Key O2- and Light-Responsive Regulons

5 Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Seven. The Evolution of the Purple Photosynthetic Bacterial Light-Harvesting System

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Method

3 Results of the Phylogenetic Analysis

4 Discussion

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Eight. Role and Evolution of Endogenous Plasmids in Photosynthetic Bacteria

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Occurrence and Distribution of Endogenous Plasmids in the Anaerobic Anoyxgenic Phototrophic Bacteria

3 Functional Roles of Endogenous Plasmids in Phototrophic Bacteria

4 Evolution of Endogenous Plasmids

5 Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Nine. Evolution of Bacteriophytochromes in Photosynthetic Bacteria

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Variation in the Bacteriophytochrome Output Domains

3 Distribution of the Different Types of Bacteriophytochromes

4 Bacteriophytochromes in Rhodopseudomonas palustris

5 Future Perspectives

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Ten. Iron homeostasis in the Rhodobacter genus

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Ferrous Iron Uptake

3 Ferric Iron Uptake

4 Iron ABC Transporters

5 Heme Iron Usage

6 Managing Iron Toxicity

7 Iron Homeostasis Regulators

8 Conclusion

References

Chapter Eleven. Genes Associated with the Peculiar Phenotypes of the Aerobic Anoxygenic Phototrophs

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Abundance and Diversity Through Culturing and Sequencing

3 Phylogeny and Speculations on Evolution

4 Nutritional Requirements, Carbon Metabolism and the Associated Metabolic Pathways

5 Photosynthetic Pigments and their Association with the Photosynthetic Operon

6 Photosynthetic Apparatus Organisation and Genes

7 Unsolved Mysteries and Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter Twelve. Evolutionary Divergence of Marine Aerobic Anoxygenic Phototrophic Bacteria as Seen from Diverse Organisations of Their Photosynthesis Gene Clusters

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Diverse Structures of PGCs

3 Expression of PGC

4 Evolution of AAPB

5 Summary and Future Perspectives

Acknowledgement

References

Chapter Thirteen. Regressive Evolution of Photosynthesis in the Roseobacter Clade

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Photosynthesis Gene Cluster

3 The Mode of Evolution

4 Horizontal Gene Transfer

5 When did Roseobacters Evolve?

6 Evolutionary Scenario

7 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Color Plates

Index

Description

Advances in Botanical Research publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences. The series features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology. This thematic volume features reviews on genome evolution of photosynthetic bacteria.

Key Features

  • Publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences
  • Features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology and ecology
  • This thematic volume features reviews on genome evolution of photosynthetic bacteria

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123984791
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123979230

About the Serial Volume Editors

Tom J. Beatty Serial Volume Editor

