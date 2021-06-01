Genome Editing
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Research and Clinical Applications
Description
Genome Editing: A Practical Guide to Research and Clinical Applications is geared towards investigators interested in learning how to use CRISPR-Cas9-based technologies, with a focus on cardiovascular research and clinical applications. Covering a range of topics from the basics of genome editing to design considerations, to assessments and applications, this reference allows readers to get started and establish a full workflow from the beginning of the project to its full completion. With worked examples drawn from real-life experiments, as well as troubleshooting and pitfalls to avoid, the book serves as an essential reference for researchers and investigators in both cardiovascular and biomedical research.
Key Features
- Help readers familiarise with the variety of genome-editing approaches that are being applied in cardiovascular research and medicine, i.e., both research applications and clinical applications
- Understand the use of genome editing through worked examples (based on real-life experiments) in which CRISPR-Cas9 is employed, online tools to design CRISPR-Cas9 reagents, methods to interpret data from genome-editing experiments, the downsides of genome-editing technology - both the scientific and ethical pitfalls to avoid
- Written in an easy-to-follow manner, guiding readers from the design of the project to its completion
- Includes unpublished and new methods
Readership
Investigators/ researchers in cardiovascular research. (from trainees to principal investigators), clinicians, cardiologists. Investigators broadly engaged in biomedical research, advanced undergraduate, graduate students, educators and course developers who seek to stimulate interest in emerging research applications, college instructors/ professors teaching seminars on emerging research approaches. Those interested in ethics and health policy as they seek to understand the approach and applications well enough to make health policy recommendations
Table of Contents
1. Basic principles of genome editing
2. Choosing a target site and editing strategy
3. Choosing a nuclease, guide RNA, and repair template
4. Assessing for off-target mutagenesis
5. Assessing the outcomes of genome editing
6. Base editing and other advanced forms of genome editing
7. Epigenome editing
8. Cellular disease modeling and risk prediction
9. Functional experiments and screens
10. Therapeutic applications
11. Ethical implications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128234846
About the Author
Kiran Musunuru
Kiran Musunuru, MD, PhD, MPH, ML received his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College, his PhD from The Rockefeller University, and his Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He trained in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Cardiovascular Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital, followed by postdoctoral work at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Dr Musunuru’s research focuses on the genetics of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and seeks to identify naturally occurring genetic variants that predispose to or protect against disease and can be used to develop therapies to protect the entire population. His expertise includes the use of human pluripotent stem cells as a platform for disease modelling and the use of genome-editing tools such as CRISPR-Cas9 for research and therapeutic applications. In 2016, he received the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers from U.S. President Obama, as well as the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement. He became Editor-in-Chief of Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine (an American Heart Association journal) in 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Genetics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, USA
Ratings and Reviews
