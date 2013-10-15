Genitourinary Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 8-4

This issue of Ultrasound Clinics features a review of genitourinary topics and includes the following articles: Characterization of Renal Masses by Ultrasound; Renal Malignant Masses as Characterized by Ultrasound Contrast; US Elastography of Kidney; Prostate Biopsies and Controversies; Post-vasectomy Complications; Acute Scrotum; Testicular trauma- Role of Sonography; Testicular Elastography; Contrast Enhance Ultrasound of the testes; and Vascular Complications of Renal Transplant.