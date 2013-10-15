Genitourinary Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 8-4
1st Edition
Authors: Lorenzo Derchi
eBook ISBN: 9780323227476
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323227469
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2013
Description
This issue of Ultrasound Clinics features a review of genitourinary topics and includes the following articles: Characterization of Renal Masses by Ultrasound; Renal Malignant Masses as Characterized by Ultrasound Contrast; US Elastography of Kidney; Prostate Biopsies and Controversies; Post-vasectomy Complications; Acute Scrotum; Testicular trauma- Role of Sonography; Testicular Elastography; Contrast Enhance Ultrasound of the testes; and Vascular Complications of Renal Transplant.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 15th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323227476
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323227469
About the Authors
Lorenzo Derchi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Institute of Radiology, University of Genoa, Italy
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.