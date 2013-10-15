Genitourinary Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323227469, 9780323227476

Genitourinary Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 8-4

1st Edition

Authors: Lorenzo Derchi
eBook ISBN: 9780323227476
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323227469
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Ultrasound Clinics features a review of genitourinary topics and includes the following articles: Characterization of Renal Masses by Ultrasound; Renal Malignant Masses as Characterized by Ultrasound Contrast; US Elastography of Kidney; Prostate Biopsies and Controversies; Post-vasectomy Complications; Acute Scrotum; Testicular trauma- Role of Sonography; Testicular Elastography; Contrast Enhance Ultrasound of the testes; and Vascular Complications of Renal Transplant.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323227476
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323227469

About the Authors

Lorenzo Derchi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Institute of Radiology, University of Genoa, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.