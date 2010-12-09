Genitourinary Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics Part 1, Volume 5-3
1st Edition
Authors: Mukundun Joshi Paul Sidhu
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725971
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Description
Ultrasound is a modality with broad applications in the imaging of the genitourinary tract. Reviewed are the uses of US imaging the kidneys, prostate, scrotum, and bladder. Also included are reviews of fetal genitourinary abnormalities, urinary tract infection, and tuberculosis. The issue is rounded out with articles on contrast agents and on US-guided interventions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 9th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437725971
About the Authors
Mukundun Joshi Author
Paul Sidhu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist and Senior Lecturer
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.