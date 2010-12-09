Genitourinary Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics Part 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437725971

Genitourinary Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics Part 1, Volume 5-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mukundun Joshi Paul Sidhu
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725971
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2010
Description

Ultrasound is a modality with broad applications in the imaging of the genitourinary tract.  Reviewed are the uses of US imaging the kidneys, prostate, scrotum, and bladder.  Also included are reviews of fetal genitourinary abnormalities, urinary tract infection, and tuberculosis.  The issue is rounded out with articles on contrast agents and on US-guided interventions.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437725971

About the Authors

Mukundun Joshi Author

Paul Sidhu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist and Senior Lecturer

