Genitourinary Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443066771, 9781437720495

Genitourinary Pathology

1st Edition

A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series

Authors: Ming Zhou Cristina Magi-Galluzzi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443066771
eBook ISBN: 9781437720495
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th September 2006
Page Count: 672
Table of Contents

  1. Non-neoplastic Diseases of the Prostate - Cristina Magi-Galluzzi, Ming Zhou and Jonathan Epstein
    2. Neoplasms of the Prostate - Ming Zhou, Cristina Magi-Galluzzi and Jonathan Epstein
    3. Non-neoplastic Diseases of the Urinary Bladder - Ming Zhou, Cristina Magi-Galluzzi, and Jonathan Epstein
    4. Neoplasms of the Urinary Bladder - Cristina Magi-Galluzzi, Ming Zhou and Jonathan Epstein
    5. Non-neoplastic Disorders of the Kidney - Stephen Bonsib
    6. Neoplasms of the Kidney - Eyas M. Hattab, Liang Cheng and John Eble
    7. Introduction to the Renal Biopsy - Laura Barisoni, Shane Meehan, and Lois Arend
    8. Disorders of the Penis, Urethra, and Scrotum - Rajal Shah and Mahul Amin
    9. Non-neoplastic Disorders of the Testis - Howard Levin
    10. Neoplasms of the Testis - Howard Levin

Description

This volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series packs today's most essential genitourinary pathology know-how into a compact, high-yield format! Its pragmatic, well-organized approach, abundant full-color illustrations, and at-a-glance tables make the information you need easy to access. It covers both neoplastic and non-neoplastic diseases of the genitourinary system.

Key Features


  • Reviews normal histology before examining abnormal findings.

  • Covers all of the most commonly seen neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the genitourinary system.

  • Uses a consistent, user-friendly format to explore each entity's clinical features · pathologic features (gross and microscopic) · ancillary studies · differential diagnoses · and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.

  • Offers hundreds of full-color illustrations that demonstrate the key features of a wide variety of pathologic lesions.

Details

About the Authors

Ming Zhou

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Charles T. Ashworth Professor of Pathology, Director of Anatomic Pathology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallax, Texas

Cristina Magi-Galluzzi

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Genitourinary Pathology, Professor of Pathology, Robert J Tomsich Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute, Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

