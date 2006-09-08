Genitourinary Pathology
1st Edition
A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series
Table of Contents
- Non-neoplastic Diseases of the Prostate - Cristina Magi-Galluzzi, Ming Zhou and Jonathan Epstein
2. Neoplasms of the Prostate - Ming Zhou, Cristina Magi-Galluzzi and Jonathan Epstein
3. Non-neoplastic Diseases of the Urinary Bladder - Ming Zhou, Cristina Magi-Galluzzi, and Jonathan Epstein
4. Neoplasms of the Urinary Bladder - Cristina Magi-Galluzzi, Ming Zhou and Jonathan Epstein
5. Non-neoplastic Disorders of the Kidney - Stephen Bonsib
6. Neoplasms of the Kidney - Eyas M. Hattab, Liang Cheng and John Eble
7. Introduction to the Renal Biopsy - Laura Barisoni, Shane Meehan, and Lois Arend
8. Disorders of the Penis, Urethra, and Scrotum - Rajal Shah and Mahul Amin
9. Non-neoplastic Disorders of the Testis - Howard Levin
10. Neoplasms of the Testis - Howard Levin
Description
This volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series packs today's most essential genitourinary pathology know-how into a compact, high-yield format! Its pragmatic, well-organized approach, abundant full-color illustrations, and at-a-glance tables make the information you need easy to access. It covers both neoplastic and non-neoplastic diseases of the genitourinary system.
Key Features
- Reviews normal histology before examining abnormal findings.
- Covers all of the most commonly seen neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the genitourinary system.
- Uses a consistent, user-friendly format to explore each entity's clinical features · pathologic features (gross and microscopic) · ancillary studies · differential diagnoses · and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.
- Offers hundreds of full-color illustrations that demonstrate the key features of a wide variety of pathologic lesions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 8th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443066771
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720495
About the Authors
Ming Zhou
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Charles T. Ashworth Professor of Pathology, Director of Anatomic Pathology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallax, Texas
Cristina Magi-Galluzzi
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Genitourinary Pathology, Professor of Pathology, Robert J Tomsich Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute, Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
