Genitourinary Pathology
2nd Edition
A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology
Table of Contents
1. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Prostate
2. Neoplastic Diseases of the Prostate
3. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Urinary Bladder
4. Neoplasms of the Urinary Bladder
5. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Kidney
6. Neoplasms of the Kidney
7. Introduction to Renal Biopsy
8. Diseases of the Ureter and Renal Pelvis
9. Diseases of the Penis, Urethra and Scrotum
10. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Testis
11. Neoplasms of the Testis
Description
Genitourinary Pathology, by Drs. Ming Zhou and Cristina Magi-Galluzzi, a volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series,packs all of today's most essential information on genitourinary pathology into a compact, high-yield format! Well-organized and segmented by type of infectious organism, the book's pragmatic approach complemented by abundant full-color, high-quality photomicrographs and clinical photos, and at-a-glance tables makes it easy to access the information you need to quickly and accurately detect and identify molecular and genetic mechanisms of disease.
Key Features
- Easily review normal histology before examining abnormal findings so you can avoid false positives.
- Gain a superb visual understanding of important histologic features with hundreds of full-color illustrations representing a wide variety of pathologic lesions.
About the Authors
Ming Zhou Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Charles T. Ashworth Professor of Pathology, Director of Anatomic Pathology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallax, Texas
Cristina Magi-Galluzzi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Genitourinary Pathology, Professor of Pathology, Robert J Tomsich Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute, Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio