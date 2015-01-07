Genitourinary Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323188272, 9780323188333

Genitourinary Pathology

2nd Edition

A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology

Authors: Ming Zhou Cristina Magi-Galluzzi
eBook ISBN: 9780323188333
eBook ISBN: 9780323315579
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th January 2015
Page Count: 720
Table of Contents

1. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Prostate

2. Neoplastic Diseases of the Prostate

3. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Urinary Bladder

4. Neoplasms of the Urinary Bladder

5. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Kidney

6. Neoplasms of the Kidney

7. Introduction to Renal Biopsy

8. Diseases of the Ureter and Renal Pelvis

9. Diseases of the Penis, Urethra and Scrotum

10. Nonneoplastic Diseases of the Testis

11. Neoplasms of the Testis

Description

Genitourinary Pathology, by Drs. Ming Zhou and Cristina Magi-Galluzzi, a volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series,packs all of today's most essential information on genitourinary pathology into a compact, high-yield format! Well-organized and segmented by type of infectious organism, the book's pragmatic approach complemented by abundant full-color, high-quality photomicrographs and clinical photos, and at-a-glance tables makes it easy to access the information you need to quickly and accurately detect and identify molecular and genetic mechanisms of disease.

Key Features

  • Easily review normal histology before examining abnormal findings so you can avoid false positives.

  • Gain a superb visual understanding of important histologic features with hundreds of full-color illustrations representing a wide variety of pathologic lesions.

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323188333
eBook ISBN:
9780323315579

About the Authors

Ming Zhou Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Charles T. Ashworth Professor of Pathology, Director of Anatomic Pathology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallax, Texas

Cristina Magi-Galluzzi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Genitourinary Pathology, Professor of Pathology, Robert J Tomsich Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute, Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

