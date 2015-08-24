Genitourinary Imaging: The Requisites - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323057752, 9780323396028

Genitourinary Imaging: The Requisites

3rd Edition

Authors: Ronald Zagoria Christopher Brady Raymond Dyer
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323057752
eBook ISBN: 9780323396028
eBook ISBN: 9780323315555
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th August 2015
Page Count: 414
Table of Contents

1. An Introduction to Radiologic Methods

2. The Kidney and Retroperitoneum: Anatomy and Congenital Abnormalities

3. Renal Masses

4. The Kidney: The Diffuse Parenchymal Abnormality

5. The Renal Sinus, Pelvocalyceal System, and Ureter

6. The Lower Urinary Tract

7. The Female Genital Tract

8. The Male Genital Tract

9. Imaging of the Adrenal Glands

10. Interventional Genitourinary Radiology

Description

An updated volume in the best-selling Radiology Requisites™ series, Genitourinary Imaging, 3rd Edition presents the essentials of genitourinary radiology by describing the imaging techniques and diseases most commonly encountered in the field. Concise and practical, it familiarizes the reader with the pathology affecting the genitourinary system as well as an approach for detecting abnormalities. Extensive updates throughout reflect the significant changes in the way pathological processes in the genitourinary (GU) tract are imaged since publication of the last edition. Covering everything from basic principles through the latest diagnostic imaging techniques, equipment, and technology, it serves residents as a concise, easily readable text of GU imaging and serves as an update and reference for fellows and practicing radiologists.

Key Features

  • Synthesizes today's core knowledge in genitourinary radiology

  • Practice-proven tips and excellent problem-solving discussions are accompanied by more than 450 high-quality images – nearly 400 all new — all demonstrating a full range of genitourinary radiologic approaches and imaging findings Numerous outlines, boxes, tables, "pearls," and suggested reading lists make reference easy.

Details

414
English
© Elsevier 2016
Elsevier
9780323057752
9780323396028
9780323315555

About the Authors

Ronald Zagoria Author

Vice Chair, Clinical Affairs, Section Chief, Abdominal Imaging, Professor, Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Christopher Brady Author

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging, Department of Radiology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Raymond Dyer Author

Professor of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging, Department of Radiology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

