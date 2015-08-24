Genitourinary Imaging: The Requisites
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
1. An Introduction to Radiologic Methods
2. The Kidney and Retroperitoneum: Anatomy and Congenital Abnormalities
3. Renal Masses
4. The Kidney: The Diffuse Parenchymal Abnormality
5. The Renal Sinus, Pelvocalyceal System, and Ureter
6. The Lower Urinary Tract
7. The Female Genital Tract
8. The Male Genital Tract
9. Imaging of the Adrenal Glands
10. Interventional Genitourinary Radiology
Description
An updated volume in the best-selling Radiology Requisites™ series, Genitourinary Imaging, 3rd Edition presents the essentials of genitourinary radiology by describing the imaging techniques and diseases most commonly encountered in the field. Concise and practical, it familiarizes the reader with the pathology affecting the genitourinary system as well as an approach for detecting abnormalities. Extensive updates throughout reflect the significant changes in the way pathological processes in the genitourinary (GU) tract are imaged since publication of the last edition. Covering everything from basic principles through the latest diagnostic imaging techniques, equipment, and technology, it serves residents as a concise, easily readable text of GU imaging and serves as an update and reference for fellows and practicing radiologists.
Key Features
- Synthesizes today's core knowledge in genitourinary radiology
- Practice-proven tips and excellent problem-solving discussions are accompanied by more than 450 high-quality images – nearly 400 all new — all demonstrating a full range of genitourinary radiologic approaches and imaging findings Numerous outlines, boxes, tables, "pearls," and suggested reading lists make reference easy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 24th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323057752
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396028
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315555
About the Authors
Ronald Zagoria Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair, Clinical Affairs, Section Chief, Abdominal Imaging, Professor, Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Christopher Brady Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging, Department of Radiology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Raymond Dyer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging, Department of Radiology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina