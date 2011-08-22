Genitourinary Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
Authors: Jonathan Davis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710362
eBook ISBN: 9781455712533
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd August 2011
Page Count: 224
Description
Topics assembled by Dr. Davis for this issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics include: Scrotal Emergencies; Penile Emergencies; Male GU Procedures; GU Trauma; Renal Stone Disease; Imaging of GU Emergencies; Sexual Assault; Female GU Emergencies (non-pregnant); Pediatric UTI; and Pediatric GU Emergencies.
About the Authors
Jonathan Davis Author
Georgetown University
