Genitourinary Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323709040, 9780323709057

Genitourinary Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 37-4

1st Edition

Editors: Ryan Spangler Joshua Moskovitz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323709040
eBook ISBN: 9780323709057
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th September 2019
Description

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Ryan Spangler and Joshua Moskovitz in collaboration with Consulting Editor Dr. Amal Mattu, is dedicated to Genitourinary Emergencies. Topics include: Penile Emergencies; Acute Scrotal Emergencies; Genitourinary Trauma; Kidney and Ureteral Stones; Urinary Retention; Renal Intrinsic Emergencies; Renal Transplant Emergencies; Genitourinary Infection; Sexually Transmitted infections and Prophylaxis; Pediatric Infection; Approach to the patient with hematuria; Female non-obstetric genitourinary emergencies; Emergency genitourinary imaging; and Genitourinary procedures.

