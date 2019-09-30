Genitourinary Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 37-4

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Ryan Spangler and Joshua Moskovitz in collaboration with Consulting Editor Dr. Amal Mattu, is dedicated to Genitourinary Emergencies. Topics include: Penile Emergencies; Acute Scrotal Emergencies; Genitourinary Trauma; Kidney and Ureteral Stones; Urinary Retention; Renal Intrinsic Emergencies; Renal Transplant Emergencies; Genitourinary Infection; Sexually Transmitted infections and Prophylaxis; Pediatric Infection; Approach to the patient with hematuria; Female non-obstetric genitourinary emergencies; Emergency genitourinary imaging; and Genitourinary procedures.