Genetics, Structure and Function of Blood Cells
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Editors: S. R. Hollán G. Gárdos B. Sarkadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483151885
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 318
Description
Genetics, Structure and Function of Blood Cells contains the proceedings of the symposia of the 28th International Congress of Physiology held in Budapest between 13 and 19 of July, 1980. Organized into six parts, this book begins with a discussion on the genetic regulation of hemoglobin synthesis. Parts II and III describe the immunoglobulin receptors and their effectors, and antenatal development of human blood cells. Subsequent parts talk about regulation of differentiation of hemoglobin structure and function and the role of calcium in red cell membrane transport processes. The last part elucidates the structure and function of blood cell membranes.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Genetic Regulation of Hemoglobin Synthesis
Genetic Regulation of Hemoglobin Synthesis
Immunoglobulin Receptors and Their Effectors
Immunoglobulin Receptors and Their Effectors: Scope for Their Pharmacological Manipulation?
Antenatal Development of Human Blood Cells
Extraembryonic Haemopoiesis in Man
Morphological Studies on the Hepatic Hematopoiesis of Human Fetuses
Bone Marrow Hemopoiesis in the Human Fetus
The Development of the Immune System in Man
Macrophages are the First Blood Cells Formed in Human Embryonic Liver
Erythroblastic Islands in Human Extraembryonic and Emryonic Tissues
Dyserythropoiesis in Human Fetal Liver: Its Temperature and Oxygen Dependence
Discussion and Concluding Remarks on the Antenatal Development of Human Blood Cells
Regulation of Differentiation of Hemoglobin Structure and Function
Regulation of Differentiation of Hemoglobin Structure and Function. Introduction
Hemoglobin Production during Development
The Regulation of Red Cell Oxygen Affinity and 2,3-P2-Glycerate Level during Rabbit Ontogeny
The Primary Structure of Mammalian Embryonic Hemoglobins and the Importance of Gene Duplication and Unequal Crossover for Mammalian Evolution
Developmental Hemoglobins in the Mouse
Ontogeny of the Hemopoietic System: Two Categories of Stem Cells with Similar Potentialities and Divergent Fates Demonstrated in Avian Chimeras
Fetal Erythropoiesis
Fetal Globin Synthesis and Prenatal Diagnosis of Thalassemia
Concluding Remarks on the Regulation of Differentiation of Hemoglobin Structure and Function
The Role of Calcium in Red Cell Membrane Transport Processes
The Role of Calcium in Red Cell Membrane Transport Processes. Introduction
The Calcium-Pump of the Human Red Blood Cell
Effect of Calmodulin on Active Calcium Uptake and Membrane Phosphorylation in Inside-out Red Cell Membrane Vesicles
The Activation of the Calcium Pump of Human Erythrocyte Ghosts by External Sodium or Potassium
On Calcium-Dependent Potassium Transport in Human Red Blood Cells
Calcium and the Membrane Potential of Red Cells
Calcium Sensitivity of Calcium-Dependent Functions in Human Red Blood Cells
The Effects of Nucleosides on Ca-Induced K Loss from Human Red Cell Ghosts
Discussion and Concluding Remarks on the Role of Calcium in Red Cell Membrane Transport Processes
Structure and Function of Blood Cell Membranes
Structure and Function of Glycolipids of Normal and Leukemic Lymphocytes
Arrangement and Dynamics of Phospholipids in Mammalian Erythrocytes
On the Mechanism of Band-3-Protein-Mediated Anion Transport Across the Red Blood Cell Membrane
Structure and Function of Erythrocyte Anion Transport Protein
Binding of Cis and Trans Isomers of 4,4'-Dinitro Stilbene-2,2'-Disulfonate (DNDS) to the Erythrocyte Anion Transporter
The Separate Effects of Internal and External pH on Chloride and Bromide Transport in Human Red Blood Cells
N-Ethylmaleimide Enhances Selectively Passive K+ Permeability in Low Potassium sheep Red Cells
The Regulation of Na Pump-Mediated ATP: ADP Exchange by Extracellular Na Ions
Lithium Transport into Rat Erythrocytes by the Na+-K+ Pump
Concluding Remarks on the Structure and Function of Blood Cell Membranes
Index
