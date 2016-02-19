Genetics, Structure and Function of Blood Cells

Table of Contents



Foreword

Genetic Regulation of Hemoglobin Synthesis

Genetic Regulation of Hemoglobin Synthesis

Immunoglobulin Receptors and Their Effectors

Immunoglobulin Receptors and Their Effectors: Scope for Their Pharmacological Manipulation?

Antenatal Development of Human Blood Cells

Extraembryonic Haemopoiesis in Man

Morphological Studies on the Hepatic Hematopoiesis of Human Fetuses

Bone Marrow Hemopoiesis in the Human Fetus

The Development of the Immune System in Man

Macrophages are the First Blood Cells Formed in Human Embryonic Liver

Erythroblastic Islands in Human Extraembryonic and Emryonic Tissues

Dyserythropoiesis in Human Fetal Liver: Its Temperature and Oxygen Dependence

Discussion and Concluding Remarks on the Antenatal Development of Human Blood Cells

Regulation of Differentiation of Hemoglobin Structure and Function

Regulation of Differentiation of Hemoglobin Structure and Function. Introduction

Hemoglobin Production during Development

The Regulation of Red Cell Oxygen Affinity and 2,3-P2-Glycerate Level during Rabbit Ontogeny

The Primary Structure of Mammalian Embryonic Hemoglobins and the Importance of Gene Duplication and Unequal Crossover for Mammalian Evolution

Developmental Hemoglobins in the Mouse

Ontogeny of the Hemopoietic System: Two Categories of Stem Cells with Similar Potentialities and Divergent Fates Demonstrated in Avian Chimeras

Fetal Erythropoiesis

Fetal Globin Synthesis and Prenatal Diagnosis of Thalassemia

Concluding Remarks on the Regulation of Differentiation of Hemoglobin Structure and Function

The Role of Calcium in Red Cell Membrane Transport Processes

The Role of Calcium in Red Cell Membrane Transport Processes. Introduction

The Calcium-Pump of the Human Red Blood Cell

Effect of Calmodulin on Active Calcium Uptake and Membrane Phosphorylation in Inside-out Red Cell Membrane Vesicles

The Activation of the Calcium Pump of Human Erythrocyte Ghosts by External Sodium or Potassium

On Calcium-Dependent Potassium Transport in Human Red Blood Cells

Calcium and the Membrane Potential of Red Cells

Calcium Sensitivity of Calcium-Dependent Functions in Human Red Blood Cells

The Effects of Nucleosides on Ca-Induced K Loss from Human Red Cell Ghosts

Discussion and Concluding Remarks on the Role of Calcium in Red Cell Membrane Transport Processes

Structure and Function of Blood Cell Membranes

Structure and Function of Glycolipids of Normal and Leukemic Lymphocytes

Arrangement and Dynamics of Phospholipids in Mammalian Erythrocytes

On the Mechanism of Band-3-Protein-Mediated Anion Transport Across the Red Blood Cell Membrane

Structure and Function of Erythrocyte Anion Transport Protein

Binding of Cis and Trans Isomers of 4,4'-Dinitro Stilbene-2,2'-Disulfonate (DNDS) to the Erythrocyte Anion Transporter

The Separate Effects of Internal and External pH on Chloride and Bromide Transport in Human Red Blood Cells

N-Ethylmaleimide Enhances Selectively Passive K+ Permeability in Low Potassium sheep Red Cells

The Regulation of Na Pump-Mediated ATP: ADP Exchange by Extracellular Na Ions

Lithium Transport into Rat Erythrocytes by the Na+-K+ Pump

Concluding Remarks on the Structure and Function of Blood Cell Membranes

Index

