Genetics of the Norway Rat - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080106649, 9781483185316

Genetics of the Norway Rat

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology

Authors: Roy Robinson
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483185316
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 816
Description

Genetics of the Norway Rat details the various genetic traits of Norway rat. The book covers a wide spectrum of trait inheritance, from color variation up to the various genetic mutation and quirks. The coverage of the text includes growth, metabolism, reproduction, and endocrinology. Several chapters also cover the physiological traits that include skeleton, viscera, sensory organs, and nervous. The text also takes into consideration the immunogenetics, pharmacogenetics, psychogenetics, and cytogenetics of the species studied. The book will be of great interest to mammalian geneticists. Researchers who are using rats as a test subject in their research will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

I. Color Variation

II. Pelage Variation

III. Growth and Metabolism

IV. Reproduction

V. Endocrinology

VI. Skeleton and Viscera

VII. Sense Organs

VIII. Nervous System

IX. Haematology and Immunogenetics

X. Pharmacogenetics

XI. Disease Resistance

XII. Tumorigenesis

XIII. The Laboratory Rat

XIV. Psychogenetics

XV. Karyology

XVI. Cytogenetics

XVII. Acquired Inheritance

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Zoology Division

Other Divisions in the Series


Details

No. of pages:
816
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185316

About the Author

Roy Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Geneticist

About the Editor

G. A. Kerkut

