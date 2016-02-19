Genetics of the Norway Rat
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology
Description
Genetics of the Norway Rat details the various genetic traits of Norway rat. The book covers a wide spectrum of trait inheritance, from color variation up to the various genetic mutation and quirks. The coverage of the text includes growth, metabolism, reproduction, and endocrinology. Several chapters also cover the physiological traits that include skeleton, viscera, sensory organs, and nervous. The text also takes into consideration the immunogenetics, pharmacogenetics, psychogenetics, and cytogenetics of the species studied. The book will be of great interest to mammalian geneticists. Researchers who are using rats as a test subject in their research will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
I. Color Variation
II. Pelage Variation
III. Growth and Metabolism
IV. Reproduction
V. Endocrinology
VI. Skeleton and Viscera
VII. Sense Organs
VIII. Nervous System
IX. Haematology and Immunogenetics
X. Pharmacogenetics
XI. Disease Resistance
XII. Tumorigenesis
XIII. The Laboratory Rat
XIV. Psychogenetics
XV. Karyology
XVI. Cytogenetics
XVII. Acquired Inheritance
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Other Titles in the Zoology Division
Other Divisions in the Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185316
About the Author
Roy Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Geneticist