Genetics of the Norway Rat details the various genetic traits of Norway rat. The book covers a wide spectrum of trait inheritance, from color variation up to the various genetic mutation and quirks. The coverage of the text includes growth, metabolism, reproduction, and endocrinology. Several chapters also cover the physiological traits that include skeleton, viscera, sensory organs, and nervous. The text also takes into consideration the immunogenetics, pharmacogenetics, psychogenetics, and cytogenetics of the species studied. The book will be of great interest to mammalian geneticists. Researchers who are using rats as a test subject in their research will also benefit from the text.