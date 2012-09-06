Genetics of Stem Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123984593, 9780124017467

Genetics of Stem Cells, Volume 111

1st Edition

Part A

Serial Volume Editors: Yaoliang Tang
eBook ISBN: 9780124017467
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123984593
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th September 2012
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
172.68
146.78
104.00
88.40
171.00
145.35
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
101.00
85.85
166.00
141.10
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Contributors
  • Preface
  • Chapter 1 Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells from Somatic Cells
    • I Generation of iPSCs
    • II Methods of Delivering Transcription Factors into Cells
    • III Nongenetic Approaches for Reprogramming
    • IV Generation of Human iPSCs from Different Somatic Cell Types
    • V Characterization of iPSCs
    • VI Conclusion
  • Chapter 2 Induced Pluripotent Cells in Cardiovascular Biology
    • I Introduction
    • II Non-iPS-Cell-Based Therapies and Their Limitations
    • III Therapeutic Cloning and Embryonic Stem Cells
    • IV Induced Pluripotent Stem cells from Differentiated Somatic Cells
    • V Cardiovascular Lineage Differentiation of iPS Cells
  • Chapter 3 Reprogramming of Somatic Cells
    • I Introduction
    • II Reprogramming of Somatic Cells into Pluripotent Stem Cells
    • III Future Perspectives
  • Chapter 4 Induction of Somatic Cell Reprogramming Using the MicroRNA miR-302
    • I Introduction
    • II Mechanism of Reprogramming
    • III Role of miR-302 in Early Embryogenesis
    • IV Dual Role of miR-302: Reprogramming Effector and Tumor Suppressor
    • V Balancing Stem Cell Tumorigenicity and Senescence
    • VI Conclusion
  • Chapter 5 From Ontogenesis to Regeneration
    • I Regeneration: From Urodeles and Teleosts to Mammals
    • II To the “Heart” of the Problem
    • III Lessons from Development
    • IV Understanding the Stem Cell “Niche” and Its Roles
    • V Recreating the Niche: The Importance of 3D Models
    • VI Cardiac Cell Therapy: The Era of Clinical Trials
    • VII Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter 6 Roles of MicroRNAs and Myocardial Cell Differentiation
    • I Introduction
    • II Myocardial Differentiation of ES Cells and miRNA
    • III Somatic Cell Reprogramming and miRNA
    • IV Heart Disease and MicroRNAs
    • V Conclusion
  • Chapter 7 Wnt Signaling and Cardiac Differentiation
    • I Introduction
    • II Wnt Signaling
    • III Wnt Proteins and Cardiogenesis
    • IV Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter 8 Cross Talk Between the Notch Signaling and Noncoding RNA on the Fate of Stem Cells
    • I Introduction
    • II Direct Role of Notch Signaling in Stem Cell Maintenance and Differentiation
    • III Cross Talk Between MicroRNA and Notch Signal on Stem Cell Fate (Fig. 2)
    • IV Epigenetic Regulation of Stem Cell Fate via Notch Signaling
    • V Conclusions
  • Chapter 9 Myocardial Regeneration
    • I Introduction
    • II Is There Cardiomyocyte Regeneration from Endogenous CPCs Post-MI?
    • III Paracrine Effects of Transplanted Cells in the Injured Heart
    • IV IGF + HGF Administration Can Activate In Situ CPCs to Generate Cardiomyocytes
    • V Do Transplanted BM-Derived and/or Transplanted or In Situ CPCs Transdifferentiate into Cardiomyocytes and Vascular Cells?
    • VI Do CDCs and/or MSCs Stimulate Endogenous CPCs to Regenerate Cardiomyocytes and Vascular Cells?
    • VII Can Differentiated Cardiomyocytes Be Induced to Dedifferentiate and Reenter the Cell Cycle?
    • VIII Conclusions and Future Perspectives
  • Chapter 10 Role of GATA-4 in Differentiation and Survival of Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem Cells
    • I Introduction
    • II Cytotherapy in Myocardial Infarction
    • III Genetic Engineering of MSCs with Cytoprotective Factors
    • IV Conclusions
  • Chapter 11 Progenitor Cell Mobilization and Recruitment: SDF-1, CXCR4, α4-integrin, and c-kit
    • I Introduction
    • II Progenitor Cell Mobilization
    • III Progenitor Cell Recruitment and Retention
    • IV Therapeutic Implications
    • V Summary
  • Chapter 12 Genetically Manipulated Progenitor/Stem Cells Restore Function to the Infarcted Heart Via the SDF-1α/CXCR4 Signaling Pathway
    • I Importance of SDF-1α and CXCR4 Interaction in Ischemic Hearts
    • II Role of SDF-1α/CXCR4 as Therapeutic Targets in Heart Disease
    • III SDF-1α/CXCR4 as Therapeutic Targets in Vascular Diseases
    • IV Role of SDF-1α/CXCR4 in Cell-Based Therapy
    • V Genetically Manipulated Cell Patch for Repair of Infarcted Myocardium
    • VI Conclusions
  • Chapter 13 Genetic Modification of Stem Cells for Cardiac, Diabetic, and Hemophilia Transplantation Therapies
    • I Introduction
    • II Genetic Engineering
    • III The Application of Genetic Modification of Stem Cells
  • Chapter 14 Role of Heat Shock Proteins in Stem Cell Behavior
    • I Introduction
    • II Hsps in the Modulation of SC Self-Renewal
    • III Expression Profiles of Hsp in Differentiated SCs
    • IV Roles of Hsps in Tissue Genesis
    • V Protective Effects of Hsps in Transplanted SCs
    • VI Roles of Hsps in SC Aging
    • VII Conclusions
  • Chapter 15 Preconditioning Approach in Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Infarcted Heart
    • I Introduction
    • II Stem Cell Therapy and the Heart
    • III Stem Cell Survival: Major Determinant of Efficacy of Stem Cell Therapy
    • IV Preconditioning: A Strategy to “Prime” the Cells for Improved Survival Under Stress
    • V Conclusions
  • Index

Description

This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on the genetics of stem cells.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124017467
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123984593

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Yaoliang Tang Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Ph.D, FAHA, Vascular Biology Center & Department of Medicine, Medical College of Georgia, Georgia Regents University , Augusta, GA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.