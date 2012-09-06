Genetics of Stem Cells, Volume 111
1st Edition
Part A
Serial Volume Editors: Yaoliang Tang
eBook ISBN: 9780124017467
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123984593
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th September 2012
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1 Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells from Somatic Cells
- I Generation of iPSCs
- II Methods of Delivering Transcription Factors into Cells
- III Nongenetic Approaches for Reprogramming
- IV Generation of Human iPSCs from Different Somatic Cell Types
- V Characterization of iPSCs
- VI Conclusion
- Chapter 2 Induced Pluripotent Cells in Cardiovascular Biology
- I Introduction
- II Non-iPS-Cell-Based Therapies and Their Limitations
- III Therapeutic Cloning and Embryonic Stem Cells
- IV Induced Pluripotent Stem cells from Differentiated Somatic Cells
- V Cardiovascular Lineage Differentiation of iPS Cells
- Chapter 3 Reprogramming of Somatic Cells
- I Introduction
- II Reprogramming of Somatic Cells into Pluripotent Stem Cells
- III Future Perspectives
- Chapter 4 Induction of Somatic Cell Reprogramming Using the MicroRNA miR-302
- I Introduction
- II Mechanism of Reprogramming
- III Role of miR-302 in Early Embryogenesis
- IV Dual Role of miR-302: Reprogramming Effector and Tumor Suppressor
- V Balancing Stem Cell Tumorigenicity and Senescence
- VI Conclusion
- Chapter 5 From Ontogenesis to Regeneration
- I Regeneration: From Urodeles and Teleosts to Mammals
- II To the “Heart” of the Problem
- III Lessons from Development
- IV Understanding the Stem Cell “Niche” and Its Roles
- V Recreating the Niche: The Importance of 3D Models
- VI Cardiac Cell Therapy: The Era of Clinical Trials
- VII Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6 Roles of MicroRNAs and Myocardial Cell Differentiation
- I Introduction
- II Myocardial Differentiation of ES Cells and miRNA
- III Somatic Cell Reprogramming and miRNA
- IV Heart Disease and MicroRNAs
- V Conclusion
- Chapter 7 Wnt Signaling and Cardiac Differentiation
- I Introduction
- II Wnt Signaling
- III Wnt Proteins and Cardiogenesis
- IV Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8 Cross Talk Between the Notch Signaling and Noncoding RNA on the Fate of Stem Cells
- I Introduction
- II Direct Role of Notch Signaling in Stem Cell Maintenance and Differentiation
- III Cross Talk Between MicroRNA and Notch Signal on Stem Cell Fate (Fig. 2)
- IV Epigenetic Regulation of Stem Cell Fate via Notch Signaling
- V Conclusions
- Chapter 9 Myocardial Regeneration
- I Introduction
- II Is There Cardiomyocyte Regeneration from Endogenous CPCs Post-MI?
- III Paracrine Effects of Transplanted Cells in the Injured Heart
- IV IGF + HGF Administration Can Activate In Situ CPCs to Generate Cardiomyocytes
- V Do Transplanted BM-Derived and/or Transplanted or In Situ CPCs Transdifferentiate into Cardiomyocytes and Vascular Cells?
- VI Do CDCs and/or MSCs Stimulate Endogenous CPCs to Regenerate Cardiomyocytes and Vascular Cells?
- VII Can Differentiated Cardiomyocytes Be Induced to Dedifferentiate and Reenter the Cell Cycle?
- VIII Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Chapter 10 Role of GATA-4 in Differentiation and Survival of Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem Cells
- I Introduction
- II Cytotherapy in Myocardial Infarction
- III Genetic Engineering of MSCs with Cytoprotective Factors
- IV Conclusions
- Chapter 11 Progenitor Cell Mobilization and Recruitment: SDF-1, CXCR4, α4-integrin, and c-kit
- I Introduction
- II Progenitor Cell Mobilization
- III Progenitor Cell Recruitment and Retention
- IV Therapeutic Implications
- V Summary
- Chapter 12 Genetically Manipulated Progenitor/Stem Cells Restore Function to the Infarcted Heart Via the SDF-1α/CXCR4 Signaling Pathway
- I Importance of SDF-1α and CXCR4 Interaction in Ischemic Hearts
- II Role of SDF-1α/CXCR4 as Therapeutic Targets in Heart Disease
- III SDF-1α/CXCR4 as Therapeutic Targets in Vascular Diseases
- IV Role of SDF-1α/CXCR4 in Cell-Based Therapy
- V Genetically Manipulated Cell Patch for Repair of Infarcted Myocardium
- VI Conclusions
- Chapter 13 Genetic Modification of Stem Cells for Cardiac, Diabetic, and Hemophilia Transplantation Therapies
- I Introduction
- II Genetic Engineering
- III The Application of Genetic Modification of Stem Cells
- Chapter 14 Role of Heat Shock Proteins in Stem Cell Behavior
- I Introduction
- II Hsps in the Modulation of SC Self-Renewal
- III Expression Profiles of Hsp in Differentiated SCs
- IV Roles of Hsps in Tissue Genesis
- V Protective Effects of Hsps in Transplanted SCs
- VI Roles of Hsps in SC Aging
- VII Conclusions
- Chapter 15 Preconditioning Approach in Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Infarcted Heart
- I Introduction
- II Stem Cell Therapy and the Heart
- III Stem Cell Survival: Major Determinant of Efficacy of Stem Cell Therapy
- IV Preconditioning: A Strategy to “Prime” the Cells for Improved Survival Under Stress
- V Conclusions
- Index
Description
This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on the genetics of stem cells.
Key Features
Readership
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine
Details
Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal
About the Serial Volume Editors
Yaoliang Tang Serial Volume Editor
MD, Ph.D, FAHA, Vascular Biology Center & Department of Medicine, Medical College of Georgia, Georgia Regents University , Augusta, GA, USA
