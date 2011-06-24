Genetics of Sleep and Its Disorders, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 6-2
1st Edition
Authors: Allan Pack
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705054
eBook ISBN: 9781455712007
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th June 2011
Page Count: 144
Description
This issue describes in detail the most current thinking on the way genes affect and determine sleep patterns, behaviors, disorders and needs. Sleep researchers continue to study genetic markers that may someday lead to a personalized approach to treatment of sleep disorders. The genetics of restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, circadian rhythm disorders, obstructive sleep apnea, parasomnias, and insomnia are discussed. A solid understanding of the role genetics and molecular biology play in sleep will aid clinicians in diagnosing and treating these disorders, as well as advising their patients.
About the Authors
Allan Pack Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
