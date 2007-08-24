Genetics of Sexual Differentiation and Sexually Dimorphic Behaviors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176601, 9780080551609

Genetics of Sexual Differentiation and Sexually Dimorphic Behaviors, Volume 59

1st Edition

Editors: Daisuke Yamamoto
eBook ISBN: 9780080551609
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176601
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th August 2007
Page Count: 286
Table of Contents

I Introduction

II Main Text

III Conclusions

The Neural and Genetic Substrates of Sexual Behavior in Drosophila

I Hypothesis on the Master Control Gene for Behavior

II Discovery of fru Mutants and Their Phenotypic Characteristics

III Molecular Biology of fru Locus

IV Cellular Basis of fru Functions in Male Courtship Behavior

V Conclusions

Sexual Differentiation of the Vocal Control System of Birds

I Introduction

II Sexâ€Specific and Sexâ€Typical Vocalizations

III The Endocrinology of Birds' Vocalization

IV Steroid Sensitivity of the Vocal Control System of Afferent Auditory Regions and Modulatory Systems

V Sexual Dimorphisms of the Vocal Control System of Songbirds

VI Sexual Differentiation of the Vocal Control System of Songbirds

VII Sexual Differentiation of Vocal Control Areas in Adulthood

Gene Regulation as a Modulator of Social Preference in Voles

I Introduction

II Oxytocin and Pair Bonding in Voles

III Vasopressin and Pair Bonding in Voles

IV Gene Regulation in Male Speciesâ€Typical Behavior: Evolutionary Tuning Knobs

V Sexual Dimorphism

VI Coda

Genetic Basis for MHCâ€Dependent Mate Choice

I Introduction

II The MHC

III Mouse Mating Preferences

IV Functions of MHCâ€Mediated Mating Preference

V Familial Imprinting Determines Hâ€2 Selective Mating Preferences

VI Pregnancy Block

VII Parent–Infant Recognition

VIII Chemosensory Discrimination

IX MHCâ€Dependent Mating Preferences in Other Taxa

X HLA: Odortypes and Mate Selection in Humans

XI Conclusions and Implications for Future Work

Molecular Biology of Peptide Pheromone Production and Reception in Mice

I Introduction

II Intraspecies Effects of Volatile Pheromones in Mice

III Peptides and Proteins as Social Signals in Mice

IV The Exocrine Glandâ€Secreting Peptide Family in Mice

V Molecular Biology of Pheromone Reception

VI Pheromone Signals to the Brain

VII Pheromones and Evolution

VIII Concluding Remarks

Environmental Programming of Phenotypic Diversity in Female Reproductive Strategies

I Introduction

II Main Text

III Conclusion

Genomic Imprinting and the Evolution of Sex Differences in Mammalian Reproductive Strategies

I Introduction

II Placental Regulation of Maternal Endocrine Function and Behavior

III Genomic Imprinting: Coadaptive Evolution of Brain and Placenta

IV Genomic Imprinting, Hypothalamic Development, and Behavior

V Sex Differences in the Rodent VNO Pathway

VI Brain Evolution and Behavior: A Role for Genomic Imprinting

VII Conclusions

Sex Differences in Brain and Behavior: Hormones Versus Genes

I Role of SRY in Sex Determination

II Male and Female Brains are Different

III The Central DOGMA of Sexual Differentiation

IV Sex Hormones in Brain Sexual Differentiation

V Exceptions to the DOGMA

VI Evidence for a Direct Role of SRY in the Brain

VII Sexual Orientation is a Sexually Dimorphic Trait

VIII Homosexual Brains are Different

IX The Role of Prenatal Androgen Exposure on Sexual Orientation: Myth or Reality?

X Indirect Hormonal Measures

XI The Genetics of Sexual Orientation

Series Editors

Contributors to Volume 59

Preface

Subject Index

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Nine chapters on the most advanced research on the differentiating behaviors among sexes
  • More than 300 pages of articles from leading international scientists, this volume offers genetic behaviorial information related to drosophila, mice, birds, voles, and mammals
  • Hot topics include sex differences in brain and behavior; genomic imprinting and the evolution of sex differences; gene regulation; peptide pheromone production and reception, and more

Readership

Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080551609
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120176601

About the Editors

Daisuke Yamamoto

Daisuke Yamamoto Editor

Daisuke Yamamoto was graduated from the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology in 1976, and earned his PhD in 1981 from Hokkaido University. He joined Mitsubishi Kasei Institute of Life Sciences as a researcher in 1980, and worked there until 1999. For two years from 1981, he was trained as a postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern University Medical School, USA. In 1999, he was appointed as a professor in Waseda University. He assumed the current professor post at Tohoku University in April 2005, and became a distinguished professor in 2011. Yamamoto specializes in behavior genetics, particularly of fruit fly mating behaviour.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan

