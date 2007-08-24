Genetics of Sexual Differentiation and Sexually Dimorphic Behaviors, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I Introduction
II Main Text
III Conclusions
The Neural and Genetic Substrates of Sexual Behavior in Drosophila
I Hypothesis on the Master Control Gene for Behavior
II Discovery of fru Mutants and Their Phenotypic Characteristics
III Molecular Biology of fru Locus
IV Cellular Basis of fru Functions in Male Courtship Behavior
V Conclusions
Sexual Differentiation of the Vocal Control System of Birds
I Introduction
II Sexâ€Specific and Sexâ€Typical Vocalizations
III The Endocrinology of Birds' Vocalization
IV Steroid Sensitivity of the Vocal Control System of Afferent Auditory Regions and Modulatory Systems
V Sexual Dimorphisms of the Vocal Control System of Songbirds
VI Sexual Differentiation of the Vocal Control System of Songbirds
VII Sexual Differentiation of Vocal Control Areas in Adulthood
Gene Regulation as a Modulator of Social Preference in Voles
I Introduction
II Oxytocin and Pair Bonding in Voles
III Vasopressin and Pair Bonding in Voles
IV Gene Regulation in Male Speciesâ€Typical Behavior: Evolutionary Tuning Knobs
V Sexual Dimorphism
VI Coda
Genetic Basis for MHCâ€Dependent Mate Choice
I Introduction
II The MHC
III Mouse Mating Preferences
IV Functions of MHCâ€Mediated Mating Preference
V Familial Imprinting Determines Hâ€2 Selective Mating Preferences
VI Pregnancy Block
VII Parent–Infant Recognition
VIII Chemosensory Discrimination
IX MHCâ€Dependent Mating Preferences in Other Taxa
X HLA: Odortypes and Mate Selection in Humans
XI Conclusions and Implications for Future Work
Molecular Biology of Peptide Pheromone Production and Reception in Mice
I Introduction
II Intraspecies Effects of Volatile Pheromones in Mice
III Peptides and Proteins as Social Signals in Mice
IV The Exocrine Glandâ€Secreting Peptide Family in Mice
V Molecular Biology of Pheromone Reception
VI Pheromone Signals to the Brain
VII Pheromones and Evolution
VIII Concluding Remarks
Environmental Programming of Phenotypic Diversity in Female Reproductive Strategies
I Introduction
II Main Text
III Conclusion
Genomic Imprinting and the Evolution of Sex Differences in Mammalian Reproductive Strategies
I Introduction
II Placental Regulation of Maternal Endocrine Function and Behavior
III Genomic Imprinting: Coadaptive Evolution of Brain and Placenta
IV Genomic Imprinting, Hypothalamic Development, and Behavior
V Sex Differences in the Rodent VNO Pathway
VI Brain Evolution and Behavior: A Role for Genomic Imprinting
VII Conclusions
Sex Differences in Brain and Behavior: Hormones Versus Genes
I Role of SRY in Sex Determination
II Male and Female Brains are Different
III The Central DOGMA of Sexual Differentiation
IV Sex Hormones in Brain Sexual Differentiation
V Exceptions to the DOGMA
VI Evidence for a Direct Role of SRY in the Brain
VII Sexual Orientation is a Sexually Dimorphic Trait
VIII Homosexual Brains are Different
IX The Role of Prenatal Androgen Exposure on Sexual Orientation: Myth or Reality?
X Indirect Hormonal Measures
XI The Genetics of Sexual Orientation
Series Editors
Contributors to Volume 59
Preface
Subject Index
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. Advances in Genetics continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
- Nine chapters on the most advanced research on the differentiating behaviors among sexes
- More than 300 pages of articles from leading international scientists, this volume offers genetic behaviorial information related to drosophila, mice, birds, voles, and mammals
- Hot topics include sex differences in brain and behavior; genomic imprinting and the evolution of sex differences; gene regulation; peptide pheromone production and reception, and more
Readership
Geneticists, molecular biologists, neurobiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 24th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551609
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120176601
About the Editors
Daisuke Yamamoto Editor
Daisuke Yamamoto was graduated from the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology in 1976, and earned his PhD in 1981 from Hokkaido University. He joined Mitsubishi Kasei Institute of Life Sciences as a researcher in 1980, and worked there until 1999. For two years from 1981, he was trained as a postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern University Medical School, USA. In 1999, he was appointed as a professor in Waseda University. He assumed the current professor post at Tohoku University in April 2005, and became a distinguished professor in 2011. Yamamoto specializes in behavior genetics, particularly of fruit fly mating behaviour.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan