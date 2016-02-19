Genetics of Plant Pathogenic Fungi - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120337064, 9781483288024

Genetics of Plant Pathogenic Fungi, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: G.S. Sidhu
eBook ISBN: 9781483288024
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 566
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
131.77
112.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(Section Headings): Introduction. Mastigomycotina. Zygomycotina. Ascomycotina (ascomycetes). Deuteromycotina (fungi imperfecti). Basidiomycotina (basidiomycetes). Hemibasidiomycetes: Uredinales (rusts). Hemibasidiomycetes: Ustilaginales (smuts). Hymenomycetes.

Description

Advances in Plant Pathology, Volume 6: Genetics of Plant Pathogenic Fungi provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of plant pathology. This book discusses the trends in plant pathology towards genetic and molecular genetic analysis of the factors determining host–pathogen interaction.

Organized into 37 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the potential of recombinant DNA technology in genetical plant pathology. This text then examines the basic features of sexual and asexual phases of oosporic fungi. Other chapters consider the taxonomy, epidemiology, genetics, and physiology of the downy mildews that includes a crop-by-crop consideration. This book discusses as well the vesicular-arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi and their potential to increase plant production in soils having inadequate mineral nutrients such as zinc and phosphorus. The final chapter deals with the importance of the genus Typhula that contains both parasites and saprophytes.

This book is a valuable resource for plant pathologists, students, teachers, and research scientists.

Readership

Plant pathologists, agronomists, botanists, and plant scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
566
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288024

Reviews

@qu:...The two editors, David Ingram and Paul Williams, have both made important and innovative contributions to the subject and together have a breadth of approach that means that what they choose to put before their readers is likely to be of unusual interest or significance. @source:--PLANT PATHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G.S. Sidhu Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.