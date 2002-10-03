Genetics of Movement Disorders

"...this is without a doubt one of the best comprehensive and up-to-date reviews of any complex group of condition, each written by an expert in a particular disorder. Any neurologist or neuroscientist involved in the field should have a copy for reference." -NEUROMUSCULAR DISORDERS (March 2003) "...a particularly nice feature of this book is that if gives one a feel for where the research is going and how it is being organised on an international basis, so there is plenty here for the neuroscientist. However, Stephan Pulst's book also has an important place as a clinical handbook, with detailed descriptions of the relationship of genotype to phenotype and discussion of the use of molecular genetics for diagnostic testing. This makes it an important reference book for anyone involved in the clinical diagnosis of movement disorders." --HUMAN GENETICS (2004) 114:605