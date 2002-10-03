Genetics of Movement Disorders
1st Edition
Description
Hereditary or genetic diseases featuring involuntary movements constitute a major aspect of the practice of neurology, functional neurosurgery, genetics, and many areas of basic and applied neuroscience research. Describing the current knowledge on these disorders, Genetics of Movement Disorders brings together information essential for clinicians, geneticists, and neuroscientists in one source. Utilizing a convenient and accessible format, the book is designed to allow easy identification of relevant information, with the overall organization of topics following established phenotypic classifications of movement disorders such as Parkinsonian syndromes, chorea, ataxia, and major categories of diseases grouped by gene locus. This book broadly appeals to neurologists, neuroscientists, geneticists, as well as cell and molecular biologists and hematologists.
Key Features
- Consistently formatted to present a clinical description of the disorder, followed by an in-depth analysis of the mutation and function of the mutated gene including cellular and animal models
- Emphasizes the use of DNA tests for each respective disorder
- Provides up-to-date, easily accessible information for clinicians, geneticists, and neuroscientists
Readership
Neurologists, neuroscientists, geneticists, cell and molecular biologists, and hematologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 561
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 3rd October 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532417
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125666527
About the Author
Stefan Pulst
Reviews
"...this is without a doubt one of the best comprehensive and up-to-date reviews of any complex group of condition, each written by an expert in a particular disorder. Any neurologist or neuroscientist involved in the field should have a copy for reference." -NEUROMUSCULAR DISORDERS (March 2003) "...a particularly nice feature of this book is that if gives one a feel for where the research is going and how it is being organised on an international basis, so there is plenty here for the neuroscientist. However, Stephan Pulst's book also has an important place as a clinical handbook, with detailed descriptions of the relationship of genotype to phenotype and discussion of the use of molecular genetics for diagnostic testing. This makes it an important reference book for anyone involved in the clinical diagnosis of movement disorders." --HUMAN GENETICS (2004) 114:605