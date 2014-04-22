Genetics of Cardiovascular Disease, Volume 124
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Genetic Experimental Preparations for Studying Atherosclerosis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Why We Need More and Better Ways to Study Atherosclerosis
- 3 Apolipoprotein E Knockout Mice for Study of Atherosclerosis Biology
- 4 Low-Density Lipoprotein Knockout (LDLR−/−) Mice for Study of the Biology of Atherosclerosis
- 5 Mixed Gene-Targeted Manipulations for the Study of Atherosclerosis
- 6 Methods Used to Study Atherosclerotic Preparations
- 7 Zebrafish Preparations for the Study of Atherosclerosis
- 8 Genetically Targeted Rat Preparations for the Study of Atherosclerosis
- 9 Genetically Targeted Porcine Preparations for the Study of Atherosclerosis
- 10 What Have We Learned About the Biology of Atherosclerosis from Genetic Experimental Preparations So Far?
- 11 Has the Information Learned About the Biology of Atherosclerosis from Mouse Preparations Been Translated to the Clinic?
- 12 Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Genetics of Cardiovascular Development
- Abstract
- 1 Early Morphogenesis of the Mammalian Heart
- 2 Development of the Ventricular Wall
- 3 Atrial Development and Septation
- 4 Atrial Venous Connections
- 5 Outflow Tract Septation and the Neural Crest
- 6 The Conduction System
- 7 Cardiovascular Defects in the Context of Syndromes
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: MicroRNA in Pulmonary Vascular Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 miRNA Biogenesis and Function
- 3 miRNA in PAH
- 4 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Zebrafish as a Model of Cardiac Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Zebrafish Heart Development
- 3 Function and Electrophysiology of the Zebrafish Heart
- 4 Disease Models 1—Congenital Heart Defects
- 5 Disease Models 2—Hypertrophic and Dilated Cardiomyopathy
- 6 Disease Models 3—Arrhythmias
- 7 Heart Regeneration
- 8 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: The Zebrafish as a Model of Vascular Development and Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Origins of the Vasculature in Zebrafish
- 3 Zebrafish Vasculogenesis
- 4 Angiogenesis in Zebrafish
- 5 Lymphangiogenesis in Zebrafish
- 6 Vascular Myogenesis
- 7 Zebrafish as a Model for Vascular Disease
- 8 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Genetics of Response to Antiplatelet Therapy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Aspirin
- 3 Clopidogrel
- 4 Prasugrel
- 5 Ticagrelor
- 6 GPIIb/IIIa Antagonists
- 7 Summary of the Genetics of Antiplatelet Drug Responses
- Chapter Seven: The Role of the Transcription Factor KLF2 in Vascular Development and Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The KLF Family of Transcription Factors
- 3 Mechanotransduction and KLF2 Expression
- 4 Non-Flow-Dependent Regulation of KLF2
- 5 Functions of KLF2
- 6 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
This volume of the esteemed Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series focuses on cutting-edge research related to the genetics of cardiovascular disease. Written by top experts in the field, this volume covers a range of topics, including:
- Genetic models of atherosclerosis
- MicroRNAs in cardiovascular disease
- The role of the transcription factor KLF2 in vascular development and disease
- Zebrafish as models of cardiovascular disease and hematopoietic development
Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.
Key Features
- The authors are all experts in the field
- The reviews are in themselves comprehensive
- Each topic has the potential to lead to advances in therapy of cardiovascular disease
Readership
Science and medical undergraduates, postgraduates, and clinicians and researchers
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal
About the Serial Volume Editors
Tim Chico Serial Volume Editor
Tim Chico is Reader in Cardiovascular Medicine and honorary Consultant Cardiologist at the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Sheffield UK. He graduated in Medicine from Leeds Medical School before completing general medical training and specialist cardiology training, combining this with research into vascular remodeling. He is currently a Principal Investigator in the MRC Centre for Developmental and Biomedical Genetics at the University of Sheffield and has published a wide range of original research and scientific reviews.
Department of Cardiovascular Science, University of Sheffield, UK