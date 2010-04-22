Genetics of Cardiomyopathy and Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 6-2
1st Edition
Authors: Calum MacRae
eBook ISBN: 9781455700356
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718270
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd April 2010
Description
This issue explores the genetic basis of specific cardiomyopathies and phenotypic components of heart failure with an eye to the clinical implications of this genetic knowledge. An understanding of the genetic causes of disease can aid in development of effective prevention and management strategies.
Details
About the Authors
Calum MacRae Author
