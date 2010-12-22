Genetics of Cardiac Arrhythmias, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455703043

Genetics of Cardiac Arrhythmias, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 2-4

1st Edition

Authors: Silvia Priori
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455703043
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2010
Description

This issue reviews the genetic basis of several heart rhythm disturbances, focusing on information that is relevant for the clinician. Among the conditions included are Brugada syndrome (in an article written by Dr. Brugada), atrial fibrillation, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, and sick sinus syndrome. The issue concludes with a consideration of the potential for genetic testing for cardiac arrhythmias.

 

About the Authors

Silvia Priori Author

