Genetics of Cardiac Arrhythmias, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 2-4
1st Edition
Authors: Silvia Priori
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455703043
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2010
Description
This issue reviews the genetic basis of several heart rhythm disturbances, focusing on information that is relevant for the clinician. Among the conditions included are Brugada syndrome (in an article written by Dr. Brugada), atrial fibrillation, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, and sick sinus syndrome. The issue concludes with a consideration of the potential for genetic testing for cardiac arrhythmias.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 22nd December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455703043
About the Authors
Silvia Priori Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.