Genetics in Aquaculture

Preface (H. Chen, G.A.E. Gall). First Honourable Member of IAGA, Valentin Sergeevich Kirpichnikov. Acceptance speech (V.S. Kirpichnikov). Selection of Krasnodar common carp (Cyprinus carpio L.) for resistance to dropsy: Principal results and prospects (V.S. Kirpichnikov et al.). Notes on mariculture in China (C.K. Tseng). Transgenic fish - gene transfer to increase disease and cold resistance (Y. Jiang). Advances in fish cell engineering in China (R. Lu, H. Chen). Growth and stress in fish production (A.D. Pickering). Genetic improvement of disease resistance in fish: an overview (K.T. Fjalestad, T. Gjedrem, B. Gjerde). Estimating genetic change from selection (G.A.E. Gall, Y. Bakar, T. Famula). Genetic structure of Penaeus monodon in Australia: concordant results from mtDNA and allozymes (J.A.H. Benzie, E. Ballment, S. Frusher). Geographic variability in the grey mullet Mugil cephalus: preliminary results of mtDNA and chromosome analyses (D. Crosetti et al.). Morphometric and biochemical genetic variation of the mitten crab, Eriocheir, in southern China (G. Li, Q. Shen, Z. Xu). Variation in morphology and biochemical genetic markers among populations of blunt snout bream (Megalobrama amblycephala) (S. Li, W. Cai, B. Zhou). Study on the blood type factors in red crucian carp (Carassius auratus var.) (J. Tong, C. Wu). Genetic breeding and seedling raising experiments with Porphyra protoplasts (J. Dai, Q. Zhang, Z. Bao). Predictability of individual growth rates in tilapia (M.S. Palada-de Vera, A.E. Eknath). Growth and reproduction of individually tagged Nile tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus) of different strains (R.B. Bolivar et al.). Genetic improvement of farmed tilapias: the growth performance of eight strains of Oreochromis niloticus tested in different farm environments (A.E. Eknath et al.). Effect of growth hormone on the growth rate of the gilthead seabream (Sparus aurata), and use of different constructs for the production of transgenic fish (B. Cavari et al.). Expression of chinook salmon growth hormone gene in E. coli (S. Song et al.). Gene transfer via electroporation in fish (Y. Xie et al.). Development of a heavy metal-inducible fish-specific expression vector for gene transfer in vitro and in vivo (Y. Hong et al.). Chromosome-set manipulation in tilapia - techniques, problems and prospects (G.C. Mair). Growth of the induced triploid pearl oyster, Pinctada martensii (D.) (W. Jiang et al.). An artificial multiple triploid carp and its biological characteristics (C. Wu et al.). Suppression of first cleavage in the Nile tilapia, Oreochromis niloticus L. - a comparison of the relative effectiveness of pressure and heat shocks (M.G. Hussain et al.). Gynogenesis in common carp (Cyprinus carpio). IV. Growth, phenotypic variation and gonad differentiation in normal and methyltestosterone-treated homozygous clones and F1 hybrids (J. Komen et al.). Induced diploid gynogenesis and polyploidy in ornamental (koi) carp, Cyprinus carpio L. 2. Timing of heat shock during the first cleavage (N.B. Cherfas, G. Hulata, O. Kozinsky). Poster Session Abstracts. Author Index.