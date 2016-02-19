Genetics for Cat Breeders
2nd Edition
International Series in Pure and Applied Biology
Description
Genetics for Cat Breeders, Second Edition covers the considerable advances in the practical application of genetics to cat breeding.
This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with a discussion of the elementary principles of heredity. The subsequent chapters deal with the practical aspects of feline reproduction and development and the main factors in the practice of cat breeding. Other chapters examine the genetics of feline color and coat variation and breeds. These topics are followed by a review on the problem of genetic defects in cats. The last chapters considers the importance of record keeping in animal breeding, including providing an accurate record of familial relationship, information upon the phenotype characteristics and breeding performance, and a source of data for future decisions.
This book will be of great value to biologists, cat breeders, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to Second Edition
1 Introduction
II Reproduction and Development
III Principles of Heredity
IV Breeding Practice
V Color and Coat Inheritance
VI Genetics of Color Variation and Breeds
VII Abnormalities
VIII Record Keeping
IX Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160948
About the Author
Roy Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Geneticist