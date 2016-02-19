Genetics for Cat Breeders, Second Edition covers the considerable advances in the practical application of genetics to cat breeding.

This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with a discussion of the elementary principles of heredity. The subsequent chapters deal with the practical aspects of feline reproduction and development and the main factors in the practice of cat breeding. Other chapters examine the genetics of feline color and coat variation and breeds. These topics are followed by a review on the problem of genetic defects in cats. The last chapters considers the importance of record keeping in animal breeding, including providing an accurate record of familial relationship, information upon the phenotype characteristics and breeding performance, and a source of data for future decisions.

This book will be of great value to biologists, cat breeders, and researchers.