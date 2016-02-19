Genetics for Cat Breeders - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080212098, 9781483160948

Genetics for Cat Breeders

2nd Edition

International Series in Pure and Applied Biology

Authors: Roy Robinson
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483160948
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 210
Description

Genetics for Cat Breeders, Second Edition covers the considerable advances in the practical application of genetics to cat breeding.

This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with a discussion of the elementary principles of heredity. The subsequent chapters deal with the practical aspects of feline reproduction and development and the main factors in the practice of cat breeding. Other chapters examine the genetics of feline color and coat variation and breeds. These topics are followed by a review on the problem of genetic defects in cats. The last chapters considers the importance of record keeping in animal breeding, including providing an accurate record of familial relationship, information upon the phenotype characteristics and breeding performance, and a source of data for future decisions.

This book will be of great value to biologists, cat breeders, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Preface to Second Edition

1 Introduction

II Reproduction and Development

III Principles of Heredity

IV Breeding Practice

V Color and Coat Inheritance

VI Genetics of Color Variation and Breeds

VII Abnormalities

VIII Record Keeping

IX Further Reading

Index

Other Titles

Details

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483160948

About the Author

Roy Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Geneticist

About the Editor

G. A. Kerkut

