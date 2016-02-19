Genetics, Environment, and Behavior
1st Edition
Implications for Educational Policy
Description
Genetics, Environment, and Behavior: Implications for Educational Policy is a collection of papers from the "Genetic Endowment and Environment in the Determination of Behavior" workshop in New York in October 1971. The book discusses the relationships between genetic characteristics and behavior as being significant in understanding human behavior and learning. The text also considers the different approaches made by geneticists and psychologists on this subject. Several papers review, in terms of both quantitative and qualitative analysis, the role that genetics and the environment play in determining behavior. One paper explains the possible role of genetic determination in behaviors as found in mice and men that show high probabilities of heritabilities. Another paper tackles biochemical genetics and explains the evolution of human behavior by addressing the enzyme variations in human brains and the role of language and culture. The book also cites gene-environment interactions and the variability that can be found in behavior with references to the works of Ginsburg (1967) and Vale and Vale (1969). One paper comments on the future of human behavior genetics, highlighting the distinction between what should happen and what most probably will happen. This text is suitable for sociologists, behavioral scientists, geneticists, educators, and students in psychology, psychiatry, and related branches of medicine.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introductory Remarks
References
Chapter 2 Quantitative Aspects of Genetics and Environment in the Determination of Behavior
The Heritable Nature of Group Differences
Quantitative Aspects of Environmental Determination
Summary
References
Discussion
References
Reply to Professor Fuller
Comment
Reply to Professor Jensen
Comment
Chapter 3 Qualitative Aspects of Genetics and Environment in the Determination of Behavior
Genetic Determinism and the Influence of Physical Environment on Some Types of Behavior
Influence of Physiological Factors, Including Hormones, on Genes
Influence of Biological and Social Environment
Conclusion
References
Discussion
References
Chapter 4 Genetic Determination of Behavior (Animal)
The Comparative Method
Animal Behavioral Genetics
Genetics of Learning
Summary and Conclusions
References
Discussion
References
Comment
Chapter 5 Genetic Determination of Behavior (Mice And Men)
Introduction
The Behavioral Phenotype
Hybrids
Trait Profiles in Different Genotypes
Measures of Learning
Extreme Environments and Genotypes
Mice and Men
The Meaning of the Term "Race"
Conclusions and Summary
References
Discussion
Comment
Chapter 6 Human Behavior Adaptations: Speculations on Their Genesis
General Considerations: Evolutionary Outcomes and Kinds of Selection
A Brief Overview of Primate Phylogeny
Evolution of Brain Size and Tool Use
Within Species Behavioral Variability
Adaptability and Genotype-Environment Interaction
The Evolution of Milk Drinking
What Next?
References
Discussion
References
Chapter 7 Biochemical Genetics and the Evolution of Human Behavior
Evolutionary Development of the Biological Substrate
Evolution of Allelic Gene Products
Evolution by Gene Duplication
Reductionistic Description of the Human Nervous System
Protein Polymorphisms
Current Studies of Enzyme Variation in Human Brain
Approaches to Complex Behavioral Phenotypes
The Central Role of Language in the Evolution of Man
The Impact of Evolution of Man's Culture upon Man
References
Discussion
References
Chapter 8 Gene-Environment Interactions and the Variability Of Behavior
Introduction
What Is Interaction?
Just as the Twig Is Bent? (Illustrations from Early Experience Studies)
Parameters of Interaction
Concluding Remarks
References
Discussion
References
Comment
References
Comment
Reference
Chapter 9 The Meaning of the Cryptanthroparion
Introduction
The Formulation of the Scientific Problem
The Logistics of Research in the Problem of Human Behavior and Genetics
The Relationship of the Scientific Problem to Society
Final Statement
References
Discussion
Chapter 10 Human Behavioral Genetics
What Are the Effects of Single Genes on Behavior?
What Are the Effects of Chromosome Aberrations on Behavior?
How Can Behavior Whose Transmission Is Unknown Be Screened for Sensitivity to Genetic Differences?
How Can the Inheritance of Behavioral Attributes Be Studied?
Do Psychological Factors Have Genetic Significance?
To What Extent Are Group Differences in Behavior Genetic?
What Are the Effects of Behavior on Population Structure and Selection?
Summary
References
Discussion
References
Editor's Comment
References
Chapter 11 The Future of Human Behavior Genetics
Within and between Ethnic Group Comparisons
Integration of Behavior Genetics, Biochemistry and Physiology
Most Likely Future Research
Needed Ancillary Research
Need for "Basic" Theoretical Formation
References
Appendix 1: Suggestions for Ideal Body of "Core" Data to Be Collected in Cooperative Studies
Editor's Comment
References for Appendix
Discussion
References
Chapter 12 Comments on School Effects, Gene-Environment Covariance, and the Heritability of Intelligence
The Search for Explanation: Do Schools Make a Difference?
Prediction or Explanation: Gene-Environment Covariance
The Heritability of Intelligence and School Achievement
References
Epilogue
Author Index
Subject Index
