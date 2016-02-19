Genetics, Environment, and Behavior: Implications for Educational Policy is a collection of papers from the "Genetic Endowment and Environment in the Determination of Behavior" workshop in New York in October 1971. The book discusses the relationships between genetic characteristics and behavior as being significant in understanding human behavior and learning. The text also considers the different approaches made by geneticists and psychologists on this subject. Several papers review, in terms of both quantitative and qualitative analysis, the role that genetics and the environment play in determining behavior. One paper explains the possible role of genetic determination in behaviors as found in mice and men that show high probabilities of heritabilities. Another paper tackles biochemical genetics and explains the evolution of human behavior by addressing the enzyme variations in human brains and the role of language and culture. The book also cites gene-environment interactions and the variability that can be found in behavior with references to the works of Ginsburg (1967) and Vale and Vale (1969). One paper comments on the future of human behavior genetics, highlighting the distinction between what should happen and what most probably will happen. This text is suitable for sociologists, behavioral scientists, geneticists, educators, and students in psychology, psychiatry, and related branches of medicine.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Introductory Remarks

References

Chapter 2 Quantitative Aspects of Genetics and Environment in the Determination of Behavior

The Heritable Nature of Group Differences

Quantitative Aspects of Environmental Determination

Summary

References

Discussion

References

Reply to Professor Fuller

Comment

Reply to Professor Jensen

Comment

Chapter 3 Qualitative Aspects of Genetics and Environment in the Determination of Behavior

Genetic Determinism and the Influence of Physical Environment on Some Types of Behavior

Influence of Physiological Factors, Including Hormones, on Genes

Influence of Biological and Social Environment

Conclusion

References

Discussion

References

Chapter 4 Genetic Determination of Behavior (Animal)

The Comparative Method

Animal Behavioral Genetics

Genetics of Learning

Summary and Conclusions

References

Discussion

References

Comment

Chapter 5 Genetic Determination of Behavior (Mice And Men)

Introduction

The Behavioral Phenotype

Hybrids

Trait Profiles in Different Genotypes

Measures of Learning

Extreme Environments and Genotypes

Mice and Men

The Meaning of the Term "Race"

Conclusions and Summary

References

Discussion

Comment

Chapter 6 Human Behavior Adaptations: Speculations on Their Genesis

General Considerations: Evolutionary Outcomes and Kinds of Selection

A Brief Overview of Primate Phylogeny

Evolution of Brain Size and Tool Use

Within Species Behavioral Variability

Adaptability and Genotype-Environment Interaction

The Evolution of Milk Drinking

What Next?

References

Discussion

References

Chapter 7 Biochemical Genetics and the Evolution of Human Behavior

Evolutionary Development of the Biological Substrate

Evolution of Allelic Gene Products

Evolution by Gene Duplication

Reductionistic Description of the Human Nervous System

Protein Polymorphisms

Current Studies of Enzyme Variation in Human Brain

Approaches to Complex Behavioral Phenotypes

The Central Role of Language in the Evolution of Man

The Impact of Evolution of Man's Culture upon Man

References

Discussion

References

Chapter 8 Gene-Environment Interactions and the Variability Of Behavior

Introduction

What Is Interaction?

Just as the Twig Is Bent? (Illustrations from Early Experience Studies)

Parameters of Interaction

Concluding Remarks

References

Discussion

References

Comment

References

Comment

Reference

Chapter 9 The Meaning of the Cryptanthroparion

Introduction

The Formulation of the Scientific Problem

The Logistics of Research in the Problem of Human Behavior and Genetics

The Relationship of the Scientific Problem to Society

Final Statement

References

Discussion

Chapter 10 Human Behavioral Genetics

What Are the Effects of Single Genes on Behavior?

What Are the Effects of Chromosome Aberrations on Behavior?

How Can Behavior Whose Transmission Is Unknown Be Screened for Sensitivity to Genetic Differences?

How Can the Inheritance of Behavioral Attributes Be Studied?

Do Psychological Factors Have Genetic Significance?

To What Extent Are Group Differences in Behavior Genetic?

What Are the Effects of Behavior on Population Structure and Selection?

Summary

References

Discussion

References

Editor's Comment

References

Chapter 11 The Future of Human Behavior Genetics

Within and between Ethnic Group Comparisons

Integration of Behavior Genetics, Biochemistry and Physiology

Most Likely Future Research

Needed Ancillary Research

Need for "Basic" Theoretical Formation

References

Appendix 1: Suggestions for Ideal Body of "Core" Data to Be Collected in Cooperative Studies

Editor's Comment

References for Appendix

Discussion

References

Chapter 12 Comments on School Effects, Gene-Environment Covariance, and the Heritability of Intelligence

The Search for Explanation: Do Schools Make a Difference?

Prediction or Explanation: Gene-Environment Covariance

The Heritability of Intelligence and School Achievement

References

Epilogue

Author Index

Subject Index

