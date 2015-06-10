Genetics Diagnosis, Inborn Errors of Metabolism and Newborn Screening: An Update, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 42-2
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Gambello
eBook ISBN: 9780323356855
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356626
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2015
Description
Genetic testing and genome sequencing have opened up the possibility to clinicians and families to treat diseases, syndromes, and malformations earlier and provide therapeutic interventions.The guest editors seek to provide a basic overview of the topic for the neonatologist/perinatologist. Articles addres dysmorphology, syndromes in the infant, skeletal dysplasias, limb malformations, craniofacial anomolies, GI/liver disease, disorders of sexual develoment, brain defects, inborn errors of metabolism, and congenital heart disease.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 10th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356855
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323356626
About the Authors
Michael Gambello Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emory University, Atlanta, GA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.