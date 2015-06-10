Genetics Diagnosis, Inborn Errors of Metabolism and Newborn Screening: An Update, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323356626, 9780323356855

Genetics Diagnosis, Inborn Errors of Metabolism and Newborn Screening: An Update, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 42-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Gambello
eBook ISBN: 9780323356855
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356626
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Genetic testing and genome sequencing have opened up the possibility to clinicians and families to treat diseases, syndromes, and malformations earlier and provide therapeutic interventions.The guest editors seek to provide a basic overview of the topic for the neonatologist/perinatologist. Articles addres dysmorphology, syndromes in the infant, skeletal dysplasias, limb malformations, craniofacial anomolies, GI/liver disease, disorders of sexual develoment, brain defects, inborn errors of metabolism, and congenital heart disease.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323356855
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323356626

About the Authors

Michael Gambello Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University, Atlanta, GA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.