Genetics and the Behavior of Domestic Animals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123945860, 9780124055087

Genetics and the Behavior of Domestic Animals

2nd Edition

Editors: Temple Grandin Mark Deesing
eBook ISBN: 9780124055087
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123945860
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th May 2013
Page Count: 496
Description

Behavior is shaped by both genetics and experience--nature and nurture. This book synthesizes research from behavioral genetics and animal and veterinary science, bridging the gap between these fields. The objective is to show that principles of behavioral genetics have practical applications to agricultural and companion animals.

The continuing domestication of animals is a complex process whose myriad impacts on animal behavior are commonly under-appreciated. Genetic factors play a significant role in both species-specific behaviors and behavioral differences exhibited by individuals in the same species. Leading authorities explore the impact of increased intensities of selection on domestic animal behavior. Rodents, cattle, pigs, sheep, horses, herding and guard dogs, and poultry are all included in these discussions of genetics and behavior, making this book useful to veterinarians, livestock producers, laboratory animal researchers and technicians, animal trainers and breeders, and any researcher interested in animal behavior.

Key Features

  • Includes four new chapters on dog and fox behavior, pig behavior, the effects of domestication and horse behavior
  • Synthesizes research from behavioral genetics, animal science, and veterinary literature
  • Broaches fields of behavior genetics and behavioral research
  • Includes practical applications of principles discovered by behavioral genetics researchers
  • Covers many species ranging from pigs, dogs, foxes, rodents, cattle, horses, and cats

Readership

Researchers in animal behavior; ethology; genetics; veterinary science; evolutionary, behavioral and ecological biology and ecology; as well as advanced undergraduate / graduate students in these areas

Table of Contents

Genetics and the Behavior of Domestic Animals, 2e

Temple Grandin, editor

Chapter 1. Behavioral Genetics and Animal Science
  Temple Grandin & Mark Deesing

 
Chapter 2. Behavioral Genetics and the Process of Animal Domestication
  Per Jensen

 
Chapter 3. Fear and Fearfulness in Determining Behavior
  Alain Boissy

 

Chapter 4. Genetics and Behavior during Handling, Restraint and Herding

Temple Grandin & Mark Deesing

 

Chapter 5. Maternal and Reproductive Behavior of Livestock

  Peter Chenoweth

 

Chapter 6. Differences in the Behavior of Dog Breeds

  Kathryn Lord, Raymond Coppinger, and Lorna Coppinger

 

Chapter 7. Genetic Effects on Horse Behavior

Temple Grandin & Mark Deesing

 

Chapter 8. Improving the Adaptability of Animals by Selection

  J.M. Faure & A.D. Mills

 

Chapter 9. Genetics and the Behavior of Chickens: Welfare and Productivity

  William Muir & Heng wei Cheng

 

Chapter 10. Continuation of the Russian Fox Experiments

  Anna V. Kukekova, Lyudmila N. Trut, Gregory M. Acland, & K. Gordon Lark

 

Chapter 11. Behavior Genetics Important for Pig Welfare

  Lotta Rydhmer & Laurianne Canerio

 

Chapter 12: Genetics and Animal Welfare

  Temple Grandin & Mark Deesing

 

 

 

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124055087
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123945860

About the Editor

Temple Grandin

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, U.S.A.

Mark Deesing

Affiliations and Expertise

Livestock Behavior & Facilities Design Consultant Grandin Livestock Handling Systems, Inc. Fort Collins, CO USA

Reviews

"This book investigates the influence of domestication, genetics, and environment in the development of an animal’s behavior…This book will be of interest and value to students studying animal or veterinary sciences, especially those unfamiliar with the differences in animal behaviors among various species."--Journal of the American Veterinary Medicine Association, September 15, 2013

Ratings and Reviews

