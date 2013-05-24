Genetics and the Behavior of Domestic Animals
2nd Edition
Description
Behavior is shaped by both genetics and experience--nature and nurture. This book synthesizes research from behavioral genetics and animal and veterinary science, bridging the gap between these fields. The objective is to show that principles of behavioral genetics have practical applications to agricultural and companion animals.
The continuing domestication of animals is a complex process whose myriad impacts on animal behavior are commonly under-appreciated. Genetic factors play a significant role in both species-specific behaviors and behavioral differences exhibited by individuals in the same species. Leading authorities explore the impact of increased intensities of selection on domestic animal behavior. Rodents, cattle, pigs, sheep, horses, herding and guard dogs, and poultry are all included in these discussions of genetics and behavior, making this book useful to veterinarians, livestock producers, laboratory animal researchers and technicians, animal trainers and breeders, and any researcher interested in animal behavior.
Key Features
- Includes four new chapters on dog and fox behavior, pig behavior, the effects of domestication and horse behavior
- Synthesizes research from behavioral genetics, animal science, and veterinary literature
- Broaches fields of behavior genetics and behavioral research
- Includes practical applications of principles discovered by behavioral genetics researchers
- Covers many species ranging from pigs, dogs, foxes, rodents, cattle, horses, and cats
Readership
Researchers in animal behavior; ethology; genetics; veterinary science; evolutionary, behavioral and ecological biology and ecology; as well as advanced undergraduate / graduate students in these areas
Table of Contents
Genetics and the Behavior of Domestic Animals, 2e
Temple Grandin, editor
Chapter 1. Behavioral Genetics and Animal Science
Temple Grandin & Mark Deesing
Chapter 2. Behavioral Genetics and the Process of Animal Domestication
Per Jensen
Chapter 3. Fear and Fearfulness in Determining Behavior
Alain Boissy
Chapter 4. Genetics and Behavior during Handling, Restraint and Herding
Temple Grandin & Mark Deesing
Chapter 5. Maternal and Reproductive Behavior of Livestock
Peter Chenoweth
Chapter 6. Differences in the Behavior of Dog Breeds
Kathryn Lord, Raymond Coppinger, and Lorna Coppinger
Chapter 7. Genetic Effects on Horse Behavior
Temple Grandin & Mark Deesing
Chapter 8. Improving the Adaptability of Animals by Selection
J.M. Faure & A.D. Mills
Chapter 9. Genetics and the Behavior of Chickens: Welfare and Productivity
William Muir & Heng wei Cheng
Chapter 10. Continuation of the Russian Fox Experiments
Anna V. Kukekova, Lyudmila N. Trut, Gregory M. Acland, & K. Gordon Lark
Chapter 11. Behavior Genetics Important for Pig Welfare
Lotta Rydhmer & Laurianne Canerio
Chapter 12: Genetics and Animal Welfare
Temple Grandin & Mark Deesing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124055087
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123945860
About the Editor
Temple Grandin
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University, Fort Collins, U.S.A.
Mark Deesing
Affiliations and Expertise
Livestock Behavior & Facilities Design Consultant Grandin Livestock Handling Systems, Inc. Fort Collins, CO USA
Reviews
"This book investigates the influence of domestication, genetics, and environment in the development of an animal’s behavior…This book will be of interest and value to students studying animal or veterinary sciences, especially those unfamiliar with the differences in animal behaviors among various species."--Journal of the American Veterinary Medicine Association, September 15, 2013