Genetics and the Behavior of Domestic Animals
1st Edition
Description
Behavior is shaped by both genetics and experience-nature and nurture. This book synthesizes research from behavioral genetics and animal and veterinary science, bridging the gap between these fields. The objective is to show that principles of behavioral genetics have practical applications to agricultural and companion animals. The continuing domestication of animals is a complex process whose myriad impacts on animal behavior are often under-appreciated. Genetic factors play a significant role in both species-specific behaviors and behavioral differences exhibited by individuals in the same species. Leading authorities explore the impact of increased intensities of selection on domestic animal behavior. Rodents, cattle, pigs, sheep, horses, herding and guard dogs, and poultry are all included in these discussions of genetics and behavior, making this book useful to veterinarians, livestock producers, laboratory animal researchers and technicians, animal trainers and breeders, and any researcher interested in animal behavior.
Key Features
- Synthesizes research from behavioural genetics, animal science, and veterinary literature
- Broaches fields of behaviour genetics and behavioural research
- Includes practical applications of principles discovered by behavioural genetics researchers
- Contains a minimum of scientific jargon
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Behavioral Genetics and Animal Science, T. Grandin and M.J. Deesing. Behavioral Genetics and the Process of Animal Domestication, E. O. Price. Fear and Fearfulness in Determining Behavior, A. Boissy. Genetics and Behavior during Handling, Restraint, and Herding, T. Grandin and M.J. Deesing. Maternal and Reproductive Behavior of Livestock, P.J. Chenoweth and A.J. Landaeta-Hernandez. Differences in the Behavior of Dog Breeds, R. Coppinger and L. Coppinger. Genetic Effects on Horse Behavior, J.C. Heird and M.J. Deesing. Improving the Adaptability of Animals by Selection, J.M. Faure and A.D. Mills. Genetics and the Behavior of Chickens: Welfare and Productivity, J.Craig and W. Muir. The Influence of Genes on Social Behavior of Dogs, M.E. Hahn and J.C. Wright. Genetics and Animal Welfare, T. Grandin and M.J. Deesing. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 13th November 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080886756
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300532
About the Editor
Temple Grandin
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University, Fort Collins, U.S.A.
Mark Deesing
Affiliations and Expertise
Livestock Behavior & Facilities Design Consultant Grandin Livestock Handling Systems, Inc. Fort Collins, CO USA
Reviews
@qu:"In light of the ongoing debate on 'nature versus nurture' as determinants of behavior, it is somewhat surprising that this is the first book devoted to the role genetics plays in domestic animal behavior. ...this topic has not previously been given the in-depth treatment it receives here. Editor Grandin's stated objective is 'to illustrate that principles discovered by behavioral genetics researchers have practical applications in agricultural and companion animals.' Of particular interest is the final chapter, 'Genetics and Animal Welfare,' which examines the often damaging effects of our efforts to select for certain traits and suggests criteria for determining the ethical limit for genetic selection. A fine work, highly readable and well documented. Extensive bibiographies. Recommended for all academic libraries." @source:--CHOICE