Genetics and Precision Medicine,An issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 103-6

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Howard P. Levy, is devoted to Genetics and Precision Medicine. Articles in this important issue include: Family History in Genetics and Precision Medicine; Genetic Testing: Who, What, When and Why; Test Result Disclosure and When to Consult a Geneticist or Genetic Counselor; Patient Engagement to Inform a Large-scale Population Sequencing Program; Pharmacogenetics: Prescribing Precisely; DNA Testing for Early Cancer Diagnosis; Breast Cancer: BRCA and Beyond; Colon Cancer and Other GI Cancers; Neurofibromatosis and Related Disorders; Marfan, Loeys Dietz, and Other Syndromes Causing Arterial Fragility; Ehlers Danlos Syndromes and Related Disorders of Connective Tissue; Parkinson, Alzheimer, and Other Neuropsychiatric Diseases; Genetic Neurologic and Neuromuscular Disorders; and Polycystic Kidney Disease and Other Genetic Kidney Disorders. A CME program is also available for this title.