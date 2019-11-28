Genetics and Precision Medicine,An issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323696258

Genetics and Precision Medicine,An issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 103-6

1st Edition

Editors: Howard Levy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323696258
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2019
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Howard P. Levy, is devoted to Genetics and Precision Medicine. Articles in this important issue include: Family History in Genetics and Precision Medicine; Genetic Testing: Who, What, When and Why; Test Result Disclosure and When to Consult a Geneticist or Genetic Counselor; Patient Engagement to Inform a Large-scale Population Sequencing Program; Pharmacogenetics: Prescribing Precisely; DNA Testing for Early Cancer Diagnosis; Breast Cancer: BRCA and Beyond; Colon Cancer and Other GI Cancers; Neurofibromatosis and Related Disorders; Marfan, Loeys Dietz, and Other Syndromes Causing Arterial Fragility; Ehlers Danlos Syndromes and Related Disorders of Connective Tissue; Parkinson, Alzheimer, and Other Neuropsychiatric Diseases; Genetic Neurologic and Neuromuscular Disorders; and Polycystic Kidney Disease and Other Genetic Kidney Disorders. A CME program is also available for this title.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323696258

About the Editors

Howard Levy Editor

